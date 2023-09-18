Top-ranked Hutchinson took advantage of a couple turnovers to build a 20-0 lead before the game was six minutes old and went on to an 18-3 win over Totino-Grace Friday.
The Tigers, 3-0, play host to Rocori, 2-1, in the Hutchinson High School homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday on S.R. Knutson Field at Rostberg Stadium. Hutchinson beat Rocori, then the state’s top-ranked team, 38-14 in last season’s fifth game.
Friday’s game was billed as a sort of clash of the titans, with Hutchinson ranked No. 1 and Totino-Grace No. 3 in last week’s Class 4A state rankings. Totino-Grace was coming off a 17-0 win over defending state champion Simley — the team that beat Hutchinson in last season’s state championship game — in Week 2.
And it was the kind of hard-hitting game one might expect from two highly ranked teams. Hutchinson just took control early on.
Totino-Grace fumbled early at its own 39-yard line and Hutchinson recovered. On the next play, Carter Verhasselt took the ball into the endzone for a 6-0 Tigers lead.
A turnover on Totino-Grace’s next possession — a Manny Pearce interception and return to the 17-yard line — gave the Tigers the ball in the red zone. This time, Charlie Renner caught a pass from Logan Butler and went in from 7 yards out and Hutchinson had a 12-0 lead.
Hutchinson allowed only a second-quarter Totino-Grace field goal. Meanwhile, Totino-Grace turned the ball over two more times and also had a high snap elude its punter. Middle linebacker Andrew Lipke led the Hutchinson defense with 13 tackles.
Verhasselt added a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:45 to play to cap the Tigers’ scoring. He finished the game with 16 carries for 78 yards, while Renner had 20 carries for 91 yards.
Renner’s second quarter touchdown was the only completion of the game for Butler, who only threw the ball five times.