Top-ranked Hutchinson took advantage of a couple turnovers to build a 20-0 lead before the game was six minutes old and went on to an 18-3 win over Totino-Grace Friday.

The Tigers, 3-0, play host to Rocori, 2-1, in the Hutchinson High School homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday on S.R. Knutson Field at Rostberg Stadium. Hutchinson beat Rocori, then the state’s top-ranked team, 38-14 in last season’s fifth game.

