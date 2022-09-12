At 3-0, outscoring their opponents 136-21, as if there is any doubt — Hutchinson is THAT good. Head coach Andy Rostberg took his team on the road for the second consecutive week and took care of business.

Senior fullback AJ Ladwig and senior running back Levi Teetzel led the way on the ground, while quarterback Logan Butler (6-for-7 passing for 120 yards), hooked up for six points with receiver Charlie Renner (three catches for 95 yards) in a dominating performance Friday at Hodapp Field in Willmar.

