At 3-0, outscoring their opponents 136-21, as if there is any doubt — Hutchinson is THAT good. Head coach Andy Rostberg took his team on the road for the second consecutive week and took care of business.
Senior fullback AJ Ladwig and senior running back Levi Teetzel led the way on the ground, while quarterback Logan Butler (6-for-7 passing for 120 yards), hooked up for six points with receiver Charlie Renner (three catches for 95 yards) in a dominating performance Friday at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Alex Elliot had a team-leading 10 tackles and a sack, while Logan Hoppe (five tackles, 1.5 sacks), Ladwig (eight tackles), Brady Anderson (tackles), and Alex Schumann (six tackles) helped pitch a shutout.
Hutchinson sits atop of the North Central White at 2-0.
The Tigers got all the offense they needed in the first quarter when Butler gave it to Ladwig on the fullback trap for a 66-yard score.
Later in the quarter, Butler hit Renner down the sideline for 48 yards to the Willmar 1-yard line. Ladwig dove for the TD and Teetzel followed it up with the two-point conversion, to put the Tigers up 14-0
In the second quarter, Teetzel shot off right tackle from the fullhouse backfield and shredded the Willmar linebacking corps for 33 more yards and a touchdown. Logan followed that up over the top to junior Andrew Lipke for the conversion, and Hutchinson extended its lead, 22-0 at halftime.
Teetzel was making his own highlight reel in the third quarter, taking the pitch from Butler and sweeping right. One Willmar defender managed to whiff a tackle, as Teetzel galloped 64 yards for the score, nearly untouched.
Butler hit Renner on the deep post, down the middle for 34 yards a little later, and the score rose to 36-0.
In the fourth quarter, Ladwig closed out the night with a five-yard TD plunge and Elliott’s two-point conversion run.
The 44-0 final gives Hutchinson plenty of momentum heading into the midpoint of the regular season, returning home for a deserved bye week.
The 1-1 Becker Bulldogs will come to town at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. The meeting between the district foes will have plenty of fanfare and pageantry as Hutchinson School District honors the Rostberg coaching family, naming Rostberg Stadium.