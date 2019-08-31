St. Cloud Tech put the the Hutchinson football team on its heels early Friday in the season opener, but in the end it was the Tigers who came out victorious in a 28-21 home victory.
“That was a battle royale,” head coach Andy Rostberg said. “St. Cloud Tech is a really good football team. They've got a lot of good players.”
Opening night carried some extra jitters for players, and Hutchinson quarterback Russell Corrigan was among those eager to get the game underway.
“We had the butterflies going for hours and hours,” he said. “A lot of us almost threw up, because we had all new players. We went out and played as hard as we could. We made a lot of mistakes, but we played as hard as we could.”
Tech came out of the gate quickly, running a hurry-up offense and driving the length of the field to score a touchdown and 2-point conversion in just 55 seconds.
“It was a little bit of a gut punch, but our biggest thing is we can always bounce back,” running back Tyler Schiller said. “We always bounce back better than the other team. After that, we settled down and we played really well.”
The home team immediately responded with a drive of its own, capped by a 4-yard touchdown run from Corrigan to cut the lead to 8-6.
“(That drive) just gave our kids a little confidence that, 'OK, we can do this,'” Rostberg said.
The rest of the first half was a defensive battle, with nine total punts and Hutch forcing Tech to turn the ball over on downs in Hutchinson territory twice.
When Hutch forced another turnover on downs deep in its own territory in the third quarter, The Tigers were finally able to capitalize offensively. They drove down the field to take their first lead of the game, capped by another Corrigan touchdown to make it 14-8.
Another defensive stand boosted the Tigers in the fourth quarter. A long run by senior Hayden Jensen put Hutch in the red zone, and Corrigan powered through several defenders on his way to a 20-yard touchdown run. Jensen then found his way into the end zone with a 17-yard touchdown run to put Hutch ahead 28-8 with less than five minutes remaining.
Tech wouldn't go quietly, scoring on a 20-yard touchdown run and a 75-yard pass in the closing minutes to come within a score of the lead, but it wasn't enough as Hutchinson held on for the opening-night win.
“We had to call more timeouts than you like,” Rostberg said, “but that was just because youth and the wrong formation or something like that. We'll get that fixed. We're just really happy with the first game win.”
Hutchinson next plays at 7 p.m. Friday when it faces the Becker Bulldogs (1-0). The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 34-21 last season in Becker.
Hutchinson 28, St. Cloud Tech 21 (Aug. 31)
SCT (0-1) ...... 8 0 0 13 - 21
Hutch (1-0) ... 6 0 8 14 - 28
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
S - T. Feddema 5-yard touchdown run (2 pt good)
H - R. Corrigan 4-yard touchdown run (2 pt no good)
Third Quarter
H - R. Corrigan 1-yard touchdown run (2 pt good)
Fourth Quarter
H - R. Corrigan 20-yard touchdown run (2 pt good)
H - H. Jensen 17-yard touchdown run (2 pt good)
S - N. Trewick 20-yard touchdown run (PAT good)
S - C. Schmidt 75-yard touchdown pass from N. Trewick (PAT no good)