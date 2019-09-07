Two-point conversions and stout defense made the difference Friday as the Hutchinson Tigers defeated Becker 16-13 for their second win of the season.
Hutchinson was on the road for its first North Central White game of the season, and while its offense didn’t light the scoreboard up, it did just enough to give the defense room to work.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Tigers got on the board first with a 2-yard touchdown run from Russell Corrigan. Corrigan than connected with Hayden Jensen on a pass to convert for 2-point and an 8-point lead.
Hutch’s lead nearly held until halftime, but the Bulldogs but their first points on the board with a short touchdown run in the final seconds of the half. The 2-point conversion failed, however, and Hutchinson led 8-6 at the break.
Both teams were held scoreless again through the third quarter, but the Tigers struck again in the fourth on a 10-yard run by Corrigan, and then a successful pass to Ethan Beffert on the 2-point attempt made it 16-6.
Becker kept fighting with one more passing touchdown in the final minutes of the game. This time the Bulldogs kicked for the extra point, making it a 3-point game and setting up a possible field goal. After a failed onside kick, Becker’s defense held the Tigers to get the ball back in its own territory with about two minutes remaining. But Hutchinson kept the Bulldogs in check and forced a turnover on down to finish the game.
Hutchinson (2-0, 1-0 NCW) plays its next game at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Rocori in another district game.
Hutchinson 16, Becker 13 (Sept. 6)
Hutch ... 0 8 0 8 — 16
Beck ..... 0 6 0 7 — 13
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
No points
Second Quarter
H—Russell Corrigan 2-yard run (Corrigan pass to Hayden Jensen good), 11:16
B—Josh Fobbe 1-yard run (Zach Wenner pass to Fobbe fail), :01
Third Quarter
No points
Fourth Quarter
H—Corrigan 10-yard run (Corrigan pass to Ethan Beffert good), 9:56
B—Fobbe 8-yard pass to Cade Callahan (Emma Domke kick good), 2:41
No other Hutchinson statistics were available