Emma Kraft was in sixth grade when she had to make a choice that would affect the course of the rest of her life: golf or softball.
Well, there was no softball for the middle school that year, so the 2018 Hutchinson High School graduate picked up a club and gave golf a whirl. The rest, as they say, is history.
“My dad played golf, and my grandpa and uncle,” Kraft said. “They’ve always tried to get me to play golf. Shortly after that, they couldn’t get me off the course and I’ve been playing ever since.”
We’ll never know what kind of softball player Emma might have been, but as a golfer she showed talent all the way through high school, earning all-conference nods her final three years. That talent has extended into college at Augsburg University, where she is one of four finalists in the 2020 Auggie Awards for Women’s Athlete of the Year in an individual sport.
Kraft shot in the 80s in seven of her 10 rounds in the fall and finished as the team’s top golfer with an 86.1 stroke average. She recorded two top-five finishes in the fall season and shot the third-best individual round in school history with a 77 on the final day of the 2019 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships.
After a solid freshman campaign in 2018-19, Kraft knew that she still had a lot of work to shave off additional strokes and improve. She has a fine drive game, but where she lacked was on the green. She played down at Crow River Golf Club where she played a lot throughout her earlier years.
“I just started really working on my short game,” Kraft said. “That’s where the scores started to go down.”
Kraft also credits her Augsburg coach, Eric Rolland, and the rest of the coaching staff for her growth in the past two years. Not to mention lots of time on the course. She played at Crow River three to four times a week last summer, working on various drills or playing 9 to 18 holes.
Although she played other sports throughout high school, such as volleyball and hockey, hitting the green for practice is what made the decision to play golf easy for her.
“I love those sports, too,” Kraft said, “but I didn’t love practicing as much. And golf, I get to practice all day if I wanted to. That’s why I stuck with golf.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled the spring portion of the women’s golf season. A lot of the players have stayed or returned to their hometowns but have kept in touch with each other to keep the team chemistry going. But golf is played on courses, and until courses are open, they can’t get reps in.
“It’s hard not being able to practice during this time,” Kraft said. “We’re hoping that the courses will maybe open here shortly, because I think we can maintain the six feet (social distancing) if we’re allowed on the course.”
This isn’t the first time Kraft has been nominated for an Auggie Award. She was up for Rookie of the Year last year, though she didn’t win. This year’s Auggie Awards winners will be announced April 24 during an online webcast at athletics.augsburg.edu, but win or lose Kraft is thankful for the recognition and hopes it will boost the profile of the women’s golf program, which is looking to grow.
“We haven’t been the strongest team in the MIAC,” she said, “but I think getting more girls interested in coming to Augsburg will definitely help. And I think it’s pretty cool to be put up with some names like some of the women wrestlers, which we now have at Augsburg. So yeah, it’s cool.”