The St. John’s University men’s track and field team finished second out of 11 teams at the 2021 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Outdoor Championship this past May, and it did so with the help of four former Hutchinson athletes.
The Johnnies have become a welcome home to many Tigers, especially distance runners. Ryan Houseman, a 2017 graduate, and Mitchell Grand and Jacob Lipke, 2019 graduates, all ran for the Johnnies this season, and Maguire Petersen, a 2018 graduate who transferred from the University of Wisconsin in 2019, did a little bit of everything but specialized in the high jump and javelin throw.
Grand led the three distance runners. He was the top 1500-meter runner for the Johnnies, finishing seventh at the MIAC Championship with a time of 3:59.54. That wasn’t even his best time of the year, though, as he had run the race in 3:55.90 at the Hamline Showcase on April 23.
Grand’s other top times in his college debut included 1:57.48 in the 800, 15:57.33 in the 5000, 4:18.06 in the mile and 9:00.98 in the 3000. He earned four second-place finishes and two first-place finishes throughout the year.
Lipke’s specialty this spring was the 3000-meter steeplechase, in which his top time was 10:24.15 on April 30 at the St. Thomas Tomcat Invitational. In the MIAC Championship, Lipke finished the event in 18th place with a time of 10:44.86.
In his other races for the year, Lipke ran the the 5000 (16:53.40), the 3000 (9:39.75) and mile (4:50.29).
Houseman, a senior with the Johnnies, finished out his collegiate running career with a top time of 4:12.92 in the 1500 for seventh place at the Hamline Showcase April 23-24. He also took third in the 5000 at the CSB/SJU meet with a time of 16:18.87, and fifth in the 3000 with a of 9:15.51 in a dual against Concordia.
While these three former Hutchinson distance runners had solid springs, Petersen was the standout of the group as he not only finished in the top three at MIAC Championship, he earned All-America honors at the NCAA Division III Championship.
At the MIAC Championship he took second in the javelin throw with a distance of 179-4, and fourth in the high jump with a height of 6-5. He qualified for the NCAA Tournament in both events and went on to take eighth in the high jump with a height of 6-5.5, and 17th in the javelin with a throw of 140-5. His high jump earned him All-America honors, making him SJU’s second outdoor All-American in the high jump and the first since 1969.
Those weren’t the only events Petersen participated in over the year. He tried the 100 (11.54), 400 (53.95), the 1500 (5:49.31), the 60 hurdles (9.07), the 110 hurdles (17.16), the pole vault (11-8), the long jump (21-1.25), shot put (42-8.25), discus (115-6), and the decathlon (6357) to prove he could do a little of everything for the Johnnies.