Hutchinson High School graduates kept busy in a variety of collegiate athletic venues during the past several months. We featured several the past two weeks, and we continue to chronicle the individual successes of former Tigers this week.
Three former ’Sharks lead Gusties in MIAC
The Gustavus Adolphus College women’s swimming team took second place in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships this past winter, and three former Tigersharks were part of that runner-up team: Lillie Ortloff and Megan Lipke of Hutchinson, and Mikayla Witte of Glencoe.
While this was the first year of college swimming for Lipke and Witte, Ortloff was a senior and performed like one. At the MIAC Championships she posted personal best times in each of her swims, including the 50-yard freestyle (25.2), 50 butterfly (27.60), 100 butterfly (59.90), and 200 butterfly (2:13.61). She took sixth place in the 100 butterfly and was the top Gustie in the 200 butterfly with another sixth-place finish.
Lipke, like her older teammate, posted personal best times in each of her swims at the MIAC Championships. Those swims included the 50-yard breaststroke (32.53), 100 breaststroke (1:09.72), 200 breaststroke (2:37.74), and the 200 individual medley (2:26.27). She finished 10th overall in the 100 breaststroke and 11th in the 200 breaststroke. Earlier in the year she also posted a person best time of 1:10.60 in the 100-yard individual medley.
Lastly, Witte clocked in several season-best times at the MIAC Championship in the 200-yard freestyle (1:58.00), 50 backstroke (27.81), 100 backstroke (58.9), and the 200 backstroke (2:07.64), which was also a personal best time. Witte helped score points for the Gusties in several ways. She took fifth and eighth place in the 100 and 200 backstroke, respectively, and 11th place in the 200 butterfly. She was also led off a pair of third-place relay teams in the 200-yard medley relay and 800 freestyle relay.
It was a solid finish to Ortloff’s college career, a promising beginning for Lipke and Witte.
Alsleben swims third year for Pioneers
Hutchinson High School graduate Annika Alsleben wrapped up her junior season of swimming at Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa, this past winter. Along the way she posted several personal best times.
Alsleben swam in seven competitions for the Pioneers and helped them to a 3-0 finish in their dual meets. Throughout the year she set personal records in the 50-yard fly (31.86), 100 fly (1:08.55), 200 freestyle (2:19.35), and 100 individual medley (1:07.92).
At the end of the season, she saved some of her best swims for last at the 2022 Midwest Conference Championships. She posted season bests in the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.64), 200 backstroke (2:21.28), and the 200 individual medley (2:25.08). As a team, the Pioneers won the MWC Championship, its 23rd conference title out of the past 25.
Thovson helps Blugolds win in duals
Bella Thovson, a Hutchinson High School graduate and junior at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, wrapped up her third season of college swimming this past winter.
Thovson swam in eight competitions for the Blugolds and helped the team to a 5-1 dual meet record. She also swam a personal best time in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:13.88) against the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
She had a big day in the Rochester Invitational in December, posting season best times in the 50-yard freestyle (26.56) and 200 butterfly (2:26.44). She also wrapped up her season with good times in the Minnesota First Chance Meet, clocking season bests in the 50-yard butterfly (28.62) and 100 butterfly (1:03.20).
Although Thovson didn’t compete in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships this year, the Blugolds took second place overall.
SEIFERT EARNS
TOP FRESHMAN AWARD
After leading the Hutchinson High School girls lacrosse team for three seasons, it didn’t take Maddy Seifert long to do the same with her new team at Concordia University, St. Paul.
As a freshman midfielder for the Golden Bears this past winter, Seifert finished among the leaders on her team in most offensive statistics. She started in all 18 games and finished with 50 points, third among her teammates. She took a total of 82 shots and scored on half of them for 41 goals, ranking second on the team in both categories. She also recorded nine assists, which was fourth on the team, and scored two game-winning goals.
Seifert was no slouch in other areas of the game, too. She scooped up 24 ground balls, won 12 draw controls, and lost just 22 turnovers while causing 26 against opponents.She had her biggest game of the year back in February when she scored five goals, grabbed up six ground balls and caused six turnovers against Rockhurst in a 19-8 win.As a team, the Golden Bears finished the year with an 8-10 overall record and were 4-4 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The team fell 14-13 to Davenport in its first game of the GLIAC Tournament to end the season.For all she accomplished in 2022, Seifert was named the GLIAC Freshman of the Year and an All-GLIAC First Team member.