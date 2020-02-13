If you're looking for a new way to get your children out of the house this winter, why not give soccer a try?
Through April 26, the Hutchinson United Soccer Association is hosting weekly free play soccer opportunities 5-8 p.m. every Sunday at Hutchinson High School, except on Feb. 23. It's free to play and kids age 3-19 from Hutchinson and surrounding communities are invited.
Richard Appleby, the Hutchinson boys varsity soccer coach, is leading the program. Kids are encouraged to bring indoor gym shoes, comfortable clothes and a water bottle, but the rest of the equipment is provided.