Alaina Burchill
Showstoppers dancer Alaina Burchill, center, struts her stuff during a performance earlier this season.

 Staff photo by Stephen Wiblemo

The Wright County Conference dance tournament was Saturday, and the Hutchinson Showstoppers are entering the final stretch of the season. It has been an up-and-down year for the dancers as they polish their routine ahead of the section championship in two weeks.

Alaina Burchill has been a part of the Showstoppers for the past three years and hopes that there will be a repeat of their state run last season. Especially since she sat out all last year recovering from ACL/MCL surgery.

“Alaina has a tremendous amount of perseverance to be dancing full out after that injury,” head coach Stephanie Kutter said. “Since we are a very young team, we need Alaina’s varsity experience and knowledge to finish our season strong.”

Burchill is one of the veteran dancers on the team, so we wanted to find out more about her in this week’s Get to Know a Hutch athlete.

What are your post-graduation plans?

Attend a four-year college for nursing

What is your favorite sports team?

The Vikings

What is your least favorite sports team?

The Packers

Who is your favorite professional athlete?

Misty Copeland

What is your favorite TV show?

”Gossip Girl”

What is your favorite movie?

”High School Musical”

If you could be the best in the world at any one skill, what would it be?

Singing

What place do you wish you could visit?

Greece

When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?

An elementary school teacher

What is your favorite holiday?

Christmas

What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?

Cookie dough

What is your least favorite food?

Seafood

If you could time travel forward or backward, what time period or event would you visit?

The Roaring Twenties

If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?

Clothes and shoes

If you could have a conversation with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?

Beyonce, my grandma and Misty Copeland

What is your favorite type of music?

Pop

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no preparation?

How dance is a sport

What’s your hidden talent?

I can say the ABCs backwards

What person do you look up to most?

My mom

What is your favorite sports memory?

Going to state for dance

