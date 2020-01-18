The Wright County Conference dance tournament was Saturday, and the Hutchinson Showstoppers are entering the final stretch of the season. It has been an up-and-down year for the dancers as they polish their routine ahead of the section championship in two weeks.
Alaina Burchill has been a part of the Showstoppers for the past three years and hopes that there will be a repeat of their state run last season. Especially since she sat out all last year recovering from ACL/MCL surgery.
“Alaina has a tremendous amount of perseverance to be dancing full out after that injury,” head coach Stephanie Kutter said. “Since we are a very young team, we need Alaina’s varsity experience and knowledge to finish our season strong.”
Burchill is one of the veteran dancers on the team, so we wanted to find out more about her in this week’s Get to Know a Hutch athlete.
What are your post-graduation plans?
Attend a four-year college for nursing
What is your favorite sports team?
The Vikings
What is your least favorite sports team?
The Packers
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
Misty Copeland
What is your favorite TV show?
”Gossip Girl”
What is your favorite movie?
”High School Musical”
If you could be the best in the world at any one skill, what would it be?
Singing
What place do you wish you could visit?
Greece
When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?
An elementary school teacher
What is your favorite holiday?
Christmas
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
Cookie dough
What is your least favorite food?
Seafood
If you could time travel forward or backward, what time period or event would you visit?
The Roaring Twenties
If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?
Clothes and shoes
If you could have a conversation with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
Beyonce, my grandma and Misty Copeland
What is your favorite type of music?
Pop
What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no preparation?
How dance is a sport
What’s your hidden talent?
I can say the ABCs backwards
What person do you look up to most?
My mom
What is your favorite sports memory?
Going to state for dance