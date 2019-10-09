The fall air is finally starting to chill in Minnesota, which is just the way cross country runners typically prefer it.
Hutchinson competed in the Jordan Invitational at Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course Tuesday, and up next is the Wright County Conference East Championship at Baker National Golf Club next week. After that, there’s just one more meet before the Section 2AA Championship on Thursday, Oct. 24.
All season long, the Tigers’ boys team has been guided by the steady leadership of senior co-captain Ben Becker. Most recently he finished 12th at the Litchfield Invitational and took first at St. John’s Prep.
We wanted to learn a little more about the Hutchinson harrier in this week’s Get to Know a Tiger Athlete.
What are your plans after high school?
I plan on going to college for computer science and economics. I also plan on running cross country and track in college.
What is your favorite sports team?
The Minnesota Twins
What is your least favorite sports team?
The New York Yankees
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
Eliud Kipchoge
What is your favorite TV show?
“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” it’s been my favorite since I was little
What is your favorite movie?
“Ender’s Game”
If you could be the best in the world at any one skill, what would it be?
Problem-solving
What place do you wish you could visit?
Gullfoss waterfall in Iceland
When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A professional baseball player
What is your favorite holiday?
Christmas
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
Mint chocolate chip
What is your least favorite food?
Sushi
If you could time travel forward or backward, what time period or event would you visit?
When the first person breaks two hours in a marathon
If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?
A Tesla Roadster
If you could have a conversation with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
Elon Musk, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Steve Jobs
What is your favorite type of music?
Electronic
What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no preparation?
Apple products
What’s your hidden talent?
I can put my leg behind my head
What person do you look up to most?
My parents
What is your favorite sports memory?
Getting all-conference at last year’s conference meet