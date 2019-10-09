Becker at Litchfield meet

Ben Becker has been Hutchinson’s top boys runner this year, and last week he finished 12th out of 142 runners at the Litchfield Invitational.

 Staff photo by Ben Becker

The fall air is finally starting to chill in Minnesota, which is just the way cross country runners typically prefer it.

Hutchinson competed in the Jordan Invitational at Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course Tuesday, and up next is the Wright County Conference East Championship at Baker National Golf Club next week. After that, there’s just one more meet before the Section 2AA Championship on Thursday, Oct. 24.

All season long, the Tigers’ boys team has been guided by the steady leadership of senior co-captain Ben Becker. Most recently he finished 12th at the Litchfield Invitational and took first at St. John’s Prep.

We wanted to learn a little more about the Hutchinson harrier in this week’s Get to Know a Tiger Athlete.

What are your plans after high school?

I plan on going to college for computer science and economics. I also plan on running cross country and track in college.

What is your favorite sports team?

The Minnesota Twins

What is your least favorite sports team?

The New York Yankees

Who is your favorite professional athlete?

Eliud Kipchoge

What is your favorite TV show?

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” it’s been my favorite since I was little

What is your favorite movie?

“Ender’s Game”

If you could be the best in the world at any one skill, what would it be?

Problem-solving

What place do you wish you could visit?

Gullfoss waterfall in Iceland

When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A professional baseball player

What is your favorite holiday?

Christmas

What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?

Mint chocolate chip

What is your least favorite food?

Sushi

If you could time travel forward or backward, what time period or event would you visit?

When the first person breaks two hours in a marathon

If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?

A Tesla Roadster

If you could have a conversation with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?

Elon Musk, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Steve Jobs

What is your favorite type of music?

Electronic

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no preparation?

Apple products

What’s your hidden talent?

I can put my leg behind my head

What person do you look up to most?

My parents

What is your favorite sports memory?

Getting all-conference at last year’s conference meet

