Britta Johnson GTK
Senior girls tennis player Britta Johnson returns a volley during a match this season. Johnson, the No. 2 singles player, has been an important factor to Hutchinson’s success this year.

 Staff photo by Stephen Wiblemo

It may seem too soon, but the Hutchinson girls tennis team’s regular season is already winding down. The Tigers play their final dual of the regular season Monday in Orono, then on Thursday the travel to Delano for the Wright County Conference Tournament. After that, it’s playoff time.

Hutchinson has enjoyed a great deal of success this season and boasted a 16-2 overall record following a conference win over Holy Family Catholic last Tuesday. More importantly, the Tigers were 7-0 against Section 2AA rivals, making them a safe bet to be a top seed in playoffs.

One of the reasons for Hutchinson’s success this year is its plethora of experienced upperclassmen, and one of those players is senior Britta Johnson. She has held down the No. 2 singles spot with a 12-5 record, plus a win in her only doubles match of the year.

Johnson will be a key player in the Tigers’ playoff plans, so we wanted to learn a little more about her in this Get to Know a Tiger athlete.

What are your plans after high school?

I am planning on going to college and to study biology

What is your favorite sports team?

The Minnesota Wild

What is your least favorite sports team?

The Green Bay Packers

Who is your favorite professional athlete?

Zach Parise

What is your favorite TV show?

”Friends” or “Vampire Diaries”

What is your favorite movie?

”The Shack” or “The Choice”

If you could be the best in the world at any one skill, what would it be?

I think I would like to be best at singing

What place do you wish you could visit?

Greece or Australia

When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A dolphin trainer

What is your favorite holiday?

Christmas by far

What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?

Pirate’s Booty

What is your least favorite food?

Tomatoes

If you could time travel forward or backward, what time period or event would you visit?

Backward to the Roaring ’20s or the ’80s

If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?

A cabin in the mountains in Montana

If you could have a conversation with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?

Shawn Mendes, Robin Williams and Marilyn Monroe

What is your favorite type of music?

Country or Christian

What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no preparation?

Ocean life

What’s your hidden talent?

Painting

What person do you look up to most?

My dad

What is your favorite sports memory?

When my sister and I were on the same line for a hockey section game and we both scored a goal.

