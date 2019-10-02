Hutchinson’s girls swimming and diving team is well on its way to a 12th straight conference championship, and barring an unexpected upset the Tigersharks are heavily favored to win their 13th consecutive section title.
While those streaks are impressive, the streak that matters most to the ‘Sharks this year is one they hope to break — Visitation’s six straight state championships.
Visitation and Hutchinson stand apart from their Class A rivals. In the most recent coaches poll, those two were ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, followed by Delano at No. 3 and Mound-Westonka/Holy Family at No. 4, two teams Hutchinson easily dispatched earlier this season.
If the Tigersharks hope to dethrone the Blazers this year, the key to their success will be depth. They’ll likely have plenty of top-end scorers at the state meet, but they’ll also need others earning points in the final heats to keep up with the defending champs. One of the swimmers who provides that depth is senior Clara Dobratz.
Dobratz is a four-time state qualifier and has earned points for the ‘Sharks during three of her trips to the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Last year she helped the 200-yard medley relay team take fourth place.
Hutchinson will need lots of swimmers like Dobratz to make a run at state, so we wanted to learn a little more about her in this week’s Get to Know a Tiger athlete.
What are your plans after high school?
I plan on attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
What is your favorite sports team?
The Minnesota Vikings
What is your least favorite sports team?
The Green Bay Packers
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
Missy Franklin
What is your favorite TV show?
“Friends”
What is your favorite movie?
“My All American”
If you could be the best in the world at any one skill, what would it be?
Singing
What place do you wish you could visit?
Europe
When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A teacher
What is your favorite holiday?
Christmas
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
Cookies and cream
What is your least favorite food?
Seafood
If you could time travel forward or backward, what time period or event would you visit?
The Roaring ’20s
If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?
A plane ticket
If you could have a conversation with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
Thomas Rhett, Ellen DeGeneres and Michelle Obama
What is your favorite type of music?
Country
What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no preparation?
Scrunchie making
What’s your hidden talent?
Bullet journaling
What person do you look up to most?
My mom
What is your favorite sports memory?
Beating Visitation in a dual swimming meet