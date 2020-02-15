The Hutchinson Tigersharks have had an strong season up to this point. They finished second in their opening home invitational but have won every dual since.
The ’Sharks took first at the Section True Team meet and finished eighth at state, and last week the team won its first Wright County Conference Championship since 2017.
A key piece to the Tigersharks’ success has been Gabe Stassen. The senior has provided good depth for Hutchinson relay teams, as well as in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly races. Stassen has been in the middle of the pack in terms of finishes, but he gives the team valuable points in its meets.
We wanted to learn more about Stassen in this week’s get to know a Tiger athlete.
What are your post-graduation plans?
I’m hoping on going to college at Southwest Minnesota State University. I’m still undecided right now, but I definitely want to join a sport.
What is your favorite sports team?
The Hutchinson Tigersharks
What is your least favorite sports team/rival?
Willmar
Who is your favorite athlete?
Michael Phelps
What is your favorite TV show?
“Johnny Bravo”
What is your favorite movie?
“The Thing”
If you could be the best in the world at any one skill, what would it be?
Listening, so I would have no excuses to not know what’s going on.
What place do you wish you could visit?
Paris
When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A race car driver
What is your favorite holiday?
Halloween
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
Chocolate
What is your least favorite food?
Squash
If you could time travel forward or backward, what time period or event would you visit?
I would travel to the future about 20 years, just to see what my life is like.
If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?
I would pay off any future debt and save it.
If you could have a conversation with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
Abraham Lincoln, Michael Jackson and my great-grandparents. I would want to hear some wise stories.
What is your favorite type of music?
Rock
What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no preparation?
Cars
What’s your hidden talent?
Impressions
What person do you look up to the most?
My coaches
What is your favorite sports memory?
My first year of varsity swimming, making new friends and enjoying the whole experience.