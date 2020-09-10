Thursdays are race day for cross-country this year, and the Hutchinson boys and girls teams have ran three races already so far. It’s been a tougher go for the boys as they’ve come in third in the first two meets of the season.
Hutchinson’s lone senior on the boys team, Micah Schmitz, finished 13th and 14th at the Mound Westonka Triangular and the Hutchinson Triangular, respectively. There are only four more races left in the season, and without a true postseason it’s all about leaving it out on the course.
So we wanted to know more about Schmitz in this week’s get to know a Tiger athlete.
What are your post-graduation plans?
I don’t really have any plans to be honest. I will figure it out after this year. I’m thinking film or graphic design, maybe going to Ridgewater. I don’t know for sure.
What is your favorite sports team?
Probably the Vikings, a close second would probably be the Denver Broncos.
What is your least favorite sports team?
The Patriots
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
I don’t really have a favorite pro athlete.
What is your favorite TV show?
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
What is your favorite movie?
“Revenge of the Sith”
If you could be the best in the world at any one skill, what would it be?
Being good with people.
What place do you wish you could visit?
Hawaii
When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a construction worker when I was like 3.
What is your favorite holiday?
Christmas
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
Cow Tracks
What is your least favorite food?
Peas
If you could time travel forward or backward, what time period or event would you visit?
The creation of the world, because I’m just curious, like what it would look like?
If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?
A computer
If you could have a conversation with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
Felix Kjellberg (aka PewDiePie), because he’s big and I want to meet him. There’s this YouTuber called The Brickwoods who I’ve come close to but I haven’t met him in real life, I’d like to meet him. Right now I’m feeling JFK, because I’m curious what he was like.
What is your favorite type of music?
Metal
What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no preparation?
Legos
What person do you look up to most?
My dad
Any hidden talents?
I’m creative
What is your favorite sports memory?
The senior high trip from last year. We went to the Mall of America and the Great Wolf Lodge.