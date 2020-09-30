The Hutchinson girls swimming and diving team has reached the halfway point in the season, with just three meets left to race.
Mikayla Witte is one of two seniors on the team and is having another great season. Along with dominating on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams, she is one of the best in the conference at the 100 freestyle.
We wanted to know more about Witte in this week’s Get to Know a Tiger Athlete.
What are your post-graduation plans?
I haven’t decided yet. I’m looking at a few colleges, but I’m looking to go into the health field.
What is your favorite sports team?
Hutchinson sports teams
What is your least favorite sports team?
The Green Bay Packers
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
I really like Missy Franklin and Katie Ledecky.
What is your favorite TV show?
I really like “The Office” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”
What is your favorite movie?
“Back to the Future”
If you could be the best in the world at any one skill, what would it be?
I’d really want to be able to hold my breath the longest.
What place do you wish you could visit?
I’ve always really wanted to go to Italy.
When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a nurse for a long time.
What is your favorite holiday?
Christmas
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
Cookies and cream
What is your least favorite food?
Carrots
If you could time travel forward or backward, what time period or event would you visit?
I would want to go to the time when the Constitution was being written. I feel that would be cool.
If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?
Probably a house. I would get a house in Minnesota, like average price, but then I would also get a vacation house in Florida.
If you could have a conversation with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
I would want to talk to Abraham Lincoln, Michael Phelps and Missy Franklin.
What is your favorite type of music?
I listen to pop and country mostly.
What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no preparation?
Probably swimming
What person do you look up to most?
My parents
Any hidden talents?
Not really
What is your favorite sports memory?
I really liked when, in my freshman year, we were at state. It was really exciting because we were 6.5 points from winning. Our team was really excited and I think that was pretty good.