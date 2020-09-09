The Hutchinson girls tennis season is underway, with the team having played in four matches. The Tigers aren't off to the start they may have hoped, for going 1-3 in those matches.
Paige Telecky was named a captain her senior season and was tabbed as a No. 1 doubles and singles player for the team. The first two matches against Mound Westonka and Holy Family Catholic she played with her doubles partner Ellie Campbell, and in the last two matches against Orono and Le Sueur-Henderson, Telecky has played singles.
There is still plenty of time in the season for Hutchinson team to go on a run and flip the script, so we wanted to learn more about Telecky in this week’s Get to Know a Tiger athlete.
What are your post-graduation plans?
With COVID going on, I've only gotten to tour the U of M. I don't have a set spot going on. I'm really interested in law, and I was thinking about minoring in Spanish.
What is your favorite sports team?
I like watching hockey, I like watching the Twins, I like watching college football. I just like a lot of sports in general.
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
Kevin Fiala
What is your favorite TV show?
“Gilmore Girls"
What is your favorite movie?
The Harry Potter series
If you could be the best in the world at any one skill, what would it be?
A photographic memory
What place do you wish you could visit?
I really just want to go all over Europe. I've always wanted to go to Italy, but then I also want to go to Prague and the Czech Republic, because that's where my family originates from.
When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A teacher, because my whole family are teachers
What is your favorite holiday?
Christmas
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
Peanut butter and chocolate
What is your least favorite food?
My dad is going to hate me for this, but I hate fish. He really likes it and I don't. Seafood, just not a fan.
If you could time travel forward or backward, what time period or event would you visit?
When my parents grew up in the '90s and '80s.
If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?
I'd probably just invest it so I can get more money.
If you could have a conversation with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
Probably family members I never got to meet.
What is your favorite type of music?
'80s rock and pop
What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no preparation?
Anything opinionated.
What person do you look up to most?
Definitely my parents, just my family in general. My mom and dad work really hard. They didn't grow up with a ton, so they worked really hard to get to where they are.
What is your favorite sports memory?
Definitely the state tournament this past year for hockey, that was insane.