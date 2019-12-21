The boys hockey team is off to a great start to begin the 2019-20 season. With an 8-2-1 record, the team's overall play, from offense to defense to goaltending, has stepped up since it's 11-0 loss to Holy Family on opening night.
Senior Jack Jaeger is still finding his way out on the ice this season. He has recorded one goal and one assist, with all points coming in the first five games. It just takes one game to turn a season around, and there are plenty of games left to make a greater impact.
We wanted to learn more about Jaeger in this week’s Get to Know a Tiger athlete.
What are your post-graduation plans?
I plan on going to the University of North Dakota to study secondary education and Spanish
What is your favorite sports team?
The Minnesota Vikings
What is your least favorite sports team?
Minnesota Gophers men's hockey
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
Adam Thielen
What is your favorite TV show?
“Letterkenny”
What is your favorite movie?
“Back to the Future”
If you could be the best in the world at any one skill, what would it be?
Learning new languages
What place do you wish you could visit?
Spain
When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A professional athlete
What is your favorite holiday?
Christmas
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
Chocolate
What is your least favorite food?
Anything remotely spicy
If you could time travel forward or backward, what time period or event would you visit?
The 1960s
If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?
College tuition
If you could have a conversation with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
Jackie Robinson, Billie Joe Armstrong and Neil Armstrong
What is your favorite type of music?
2000s rock
What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no preparation?
Anything, this is typically how my presentations go
What person do you look up to the most?
Honestly, my mom
What is your favorite sports memory?
Beating Marshall in overtime to go to the section finals last year