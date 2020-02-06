The Hutchinson/BLHS wrestling team is continuing off of its success from last season. As of Thursday, the latest coaches poll ranked the Tigers No. 12 in Class AA, and four individuals were also ranked in the top 10 of their respective weight classes.
Hutch was 12-3 on the season with all of its losses against conference opponents. Their most recent loss was Jan. 30 against Waconia in a tough dual. The Tigers have also finished in the top-six of every invitational and tournament this season.
One of the veteran wrestlers on the squad is Jesse Reiner. He boasts an 11-17 record and a 29-53 record for his career, and he won his last two duals against Waconia and Eastview.
With the season winding to an end and playoffs approaching later this month, Reiner will hope to help his team on its section aspirations. We wanted to learn more about Reiner in this week's Get to Know a Tiger athlete.
What are your post graduation plans?
Attend Mankato State University for construction management
What is your favorite sports team?
The Vikings
What is your least favorite sports team?
The Packers
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
Adam Thielen
What is your favorite TV show?
"SpongeBob Square Pants"
What is your favorite movie?
"The Avengers"
If you could be the best in the world at any one skill, what would it be?
Speed
What place do you wish you could visit?
Europe
When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Some sort of professional athlete
What is your favorite holiday?
Christmas
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
Cookies and cream
What is your least favorite food?
Chili
If you could time travel forward or backward, what time period or event would you visit?
The future
If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?
A mansion
If you could have a conversation with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
My grandma Sharon who died when I was 5 months old, Dan Bilzerian and Kyle Forgeard
What is your favorite type of music?
Rap/hip-hop
What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no preparation?
Football
What’s your hidden talent?
I can change a light bulb without using a stool
What person do you look up to most?
My grandpa Dale Liesch
What is your favorite sports memory?
Playing at U.S. Bank Stadium for football this year