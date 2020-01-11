The Hutchinson boys basketball team was off to a 6-5 record as of Wednesday, which already matched last year’s wins. The team has hit a bit of a skid, losing three of their last four games after winning four straight. But with more than half the season left, there is plenty of time to make this one of the best boys basketball seasons for Hutch in many years.
One player doing his part is junior Jordan Klinker. He is averaging 7.2 points per game this season and had his best game against Chisago Lakes when he posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. He also had two blocks in the game.
Klinker has become a reliable scoring option for the Tigers, and we wanted to learn more about him in this week’s Get to Know a Tiger athlete.
What are your post graduation plans?
I plan on being an engineer
What is your favorite sports team?
My favorite sports team is the Vikings
What is your least favorite sports team?
My least favorite team is the Patriots
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
My favorite player is Giannis Antetokounmpo
What is your favorite TV show?
”Criminal Minds”
What is your favorite movie?
”Star Wars”
If you could be the best in the world at any one skill, what would it be?
To be the best at ball handling
What place do you wish you could visit?
Hawaii
When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grow up?
A football player
What is your favorite holiday?
Christmas
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
Chocolate
What is your least favorite food?
No answer
If you could time travel forward or backward, what time period or event would you visit?
I would go back in time to the World War II time period
If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?
A Corvette
If you could have a conversation with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Scott Martin
What is your favorite type of music?
Country
What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no preparation?
How to convince parents to get a dog
What’s your hidden talent?
No hidden talent
What person do you look up to most?
My grandpas
What is your favorite sports memory?
My first in-game dunk