Hutchinson’s girls soccer team is in the midst of its season, with several key Wright County Conference matches to play.
Although the Tigers were 1-4 in their first four weeks of play, three of their losses were by one goal. They’re a young squad building experience, but at least one person on the team has experience — defender Laina Berthiaume.
Berthiaume is a captain and the team’s lone senior this year, and a key part of Hutchinson’s 2019 squad.
With more crucial conference games scheduled for this week, we heard from Berthiaume for this week’s Get to Know a Tiger athlete.
What are your plans after high school?
Attend college and major in biology while playing hockey
What is your favorite sports team?
The Washington Capitals
What is your least favorite sports team?
The Toronto Maple Leafs
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
Alexander Ovechkin
What is your favorite TV show?
“The Ranch”
What is your favorite movie?
“Mamma Mia”
If you could be the best in the world at any one skill, what would it be?
Not needing to study and still get an A on the test
What place do you wish you could visit?
Greece
When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A veterinarian
What is your favorite holiday?
Thanksgiving
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
Mint chocolate chip
What is your least favorite food?
Escargo
If you could time travel forward or backward, what time period or event would you visit?
The Miracle on Ice Olympic hockey game and all U.S. games that year
If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?
A horse ranch
If you could have a conversation with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
Herb Brooks, Wayne Gretzky and my great grandpa
What is your favorite type of music?
Country
What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no preparation?
Anything hockey
What’s your hidden talent?
I know how to ride a horse
What person do you look up to most?
My grandma
What is your favorite sports memory?
Bus rides, no matter how short they were