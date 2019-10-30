Hutchinson's cross country season has come to an end for everyone except Isabelle Schmitz, as she is the lone Tiger representing the team at the state tournament this weekend.
Senior Lydia Gross, who was named a captain in her farewell season, ran in the middle of the pack for most of the season. Her best finish was in the preseason at the Orono Twilight race, where she took 20th place with a time of 22:48.10.
Gross stayed consistent with her times. About a month later at the Milaca Mega Meet, she finished 50th at the event but had a nearly identical time of 22:48.9. In the section meet last week, however, Gross finished in 22:20.2 for 75th place.
So after completing her final season on the cross country team as captain, we wanted to learn more about her in this week's Get to Know a Tiger athlete.
What are your post grad plans?
Psychology major and a master's degree
What is your favorite sports team?
The Green Bay Packers
What is your least favorite sports team?
The Minnesota Vikings
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
I don’t have one
What is your favorite TV show?
"Friends"
What is your favorite movie?
"Monsters Inc."
If you could be the best in the world at any one skill, what would it be?
Snowboarding
What place do you wish you could visit?
Greece
When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A math teacher
What is your favorite Holiday?
Christmas
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
Ben & Jerry’s Half Baked
What is your least favorite food?
Sushi
If you could time travel forward or backward, what time period or event would you visit?
The roaring '20s
If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?
Cheesecake
If you could have a conversation with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
Samuel Jackson, Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey
What is your favorite type of music?
Pop
What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no preparation?
The importance of positive self-talk
What’s your hidden talent?
I can injure myself by doing basically anything, it's quite amazing really.
What person do you look up to the most?
My dad
What is your favorite sports memory?
Having more than one bus (still mad about that, Repo).