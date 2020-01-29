The Hutchinson girls hockey team has had a good season so far. As of Tuesday they were ranked No. 7 in Class A and their 16-6 record placed them third in the Wright County Conference standings behind Holy Family Catholic and Mound Westonka.
A big part of the team’s offense this year has been junior Maddy Seifert, who has 18 goals and has recorded five multi-goal games, including two hat tricks. During a stretch from mid-December into early January, Seifert scored goals in four consecutive games.
The team will look to Seifert for some scoring punch as the Tigers prepare for a serious run at sections and the state tournament. We wanted to learn more about Seifert in this week’s Get to Know a Tiger athlete.
What are your post graduation plans?
Attend a four-year college and play lacrosse
What is your favorite sports team?
The Minnesota Wild
What is your least favorite sports team?
The Packers
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
Eric Staal
What is your favorite TV show?
“SpongeBob SquarePants”
What is your favorite movie?
“Grown Ups”
If you could be the best in the world at any one skill, what would it be?
Dancing, because I can’t dance
What place do you wish you could visit?
Bora Bora
When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A professional hockey player
What is your favorite holiday?
The Fourth of July
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
Cookie dough
What is your least favorite food?
Tomatoes
If you could time travel forward or backward, what time period or event would you visit?
Backwards, I would want to see life without phones
If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?
A lake house
If you could have a conversation with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
Grandpa Denny, I never got to talk to him; Adam Sandler, he is funny; and Herb Brooks, a great inspiration.
What is your favorite type of music?
Country
What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no preparation?
Lacrosse
What’s your hidden talent?
Being short
What person do you look up to most?
My sister, Lex
What is your favorite sports memory?
Playing all three sports with Lex