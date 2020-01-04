The girls basketball team is off to a great start to begin the season. As of Jan. 1, the Tigers were 7-1 and have won seven straight games since opening the season with a loss to Marshall. In the latest state rankings, Hutchinson was also rated No. 9 in Class 3A for the first time this season, with Marshall ranked one spot ahead.
Michaela Stamer has been one of the leading seniors to guide Hutchinson to a 7-1 record. Stamer has been a consistent scorer for the Tigers, averaging a little more than 10 points per game and shooting 38 percent from 3-point range. She has been the biggest floor spacer for the Tigers in her senior season.
We wanted to learn more about Stamer in this week’s Get to Know a Tiger athlete.
What are your post graduation plans?
I plan to attend college, but I have not decided where yet.
What is your favorite sports team?
The Golden State Warriors.
What is your least favorite sports team?
I don't have a least favorite sports team.
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
Luka Doncic
What is your favorite TV show?
"One Tree Hill"
What is your favorite movie?
"San Andreas"
If you could be the best in the world at any one skill, what would it be?
If I could be the best in the world at one skill it would be making important decisions.
What place do you wish you could visit?
Iceland
When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grow up?
I wanted to be a pharmacist when I grew up.
What is your favorite holiday?
Halloween
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
Cookies and cream
What is your least favorite food?
Seafood
If you could time travel forward or backward, what time period or event would you visit?
I would visit the future when I have a job so I can know what I will be doing as a career.
If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?
I would buy myself a trip to visit Iceland, Santorini, Greece and the Netherlands.
If you could have a conversation with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
I would have a conversation with Lauren Akins, Martin Luther King Jr. and Anne Frank.
What is your favorite type of music?
Country
What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no preparation?
Basketball
What’s your hidden talent?
I am really good at tubing on the lake.
What person do you look up to most?
I look up to my parents the most.
What is your favorite sports memory?
My favorite sports memory is practicing with my friends at basketball practice during travel basketball.