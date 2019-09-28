The Hutchinson boys soccer team’s regular season is winding down to the end now, with the final week of competition ahead.
It’s been a year of strides for the Tigers as they’ve won as many games this year — three — as the past three seasons combined and scored nearly as many goals — 23 — as the past two seasons.
Helping Hutchinson make those improvements is a core of experienced varsity players, including senior co-captain Owen Streich.
Streich is among the team leaders in goals with four this year, and he’s warming up at the right time, as three of his scores have come in the past two weeks of the season.
What the playoffs hold for Hutchinson is uncertain. What is certain is that Streich will be a key factor in the Tigers’ plans if they hope to finish the season strong and make an impact during sections.
We wanted to learn a little more about the co-captain of the boys soccer team in this week’s Get to Know a Tiger athlete.
What are your plans after high school?
To attend college for finance and economics
What is your favorite sports team?
The Minnesota Gophers
What is your least favorite sports team?
Any team we are playing against
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
Not sure
What is your favorite TV show?
“The Arrow”
What is your favorite movie?
“Venom”
If you could be the best in the world at any one skill, what would it be?
Making money while having fun
What place do you wish you could visit?
Germany
When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A marine biologist
What is your favorite holiday?
Christmas
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
Raspberry Sherbet
What is your least favorite food?
Crab
If you could time travel forward or backward, what time period or event would you visit?
Back in time to see live dinosaurs
If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?
A new car
If you could have a conversation with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
My grandpa Larry and some of my first relatives to come to America
What is your favorite type of music?
I don’t have a favorite
What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no preparation?
Tubing and water skiing at the lake
What’s your hidden talent?
I can’t say
What person do you look up to most?
My older cousins
What is your favorite sports memory?
Doing the Tiger Time Challenge with my soccer teammates