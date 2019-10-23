It’s been a season of growth for the Hutchinson volleyball team. After starting the year with a 9-7 record, Hutchinson finished the season on an 8-4 tear to win the team’s ninth conference title in program history and secure the No. 5 seed in the Section 2AAA playoffs.
While Hutchinson’s offense and heavy hitters at the front have earned much of the attention, the team’s back row of defenders are the unsung heroes keeping the Tigers in games and helping to spark comebacks.
Senior defensive specialist Rachel Scheele has been one of the leaders in that group of diggers, feeding Hutch’s setter with clean passes to run the offense.
The Leader wanted to learn more about Scheele, so she is the subject of this week’s Get to Know a Tiger athlete.
What are your plans after high school?
My post-graduation plans are to attend the University of Minnesota to study biomedical engineering.
What is your favorite sports team?
The Minnesota Vikings
What is your least favorite sports team?
The Green Bay Packers
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
Simone Biles
What is your favorite TV show?
“Glee”
What is your favorite movie?
“Mamma Mia!”
If you could be the best in the world at any one skill, what would it be?
If I could be the best in the world at one thing, I’d want to be the best singer in the world.
What place do you wish you could visit?
I would like to visit Mars
When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was younger I wanted to be an astronaut
What is your favorite holiday?
Christmas
What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?
Ben & Jerry’s P.B. & Cookies
What is your least favorite food?
Lobster
If you could time travel forward or backward, what time period or event would you visit?
If I could time travel forward or backward, I would go to an ABBA concert
If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?
If I won a million dollars, the first thing I’d buy is a dog
If you could have a conversation with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
I’d like to talk to my grandpa, Rihanna and Albert Einstein
What is your favorite type of music?
Acoustic
What could you give a 30-minute presentation on with no preparation?
The best places to visit in Costa Rica
What’s your hidden talent?
I can talk to cats
What person do you look up to most?
My dad
What is your favorite sports memory?
Placing second at sections and going to state with the dance team in 2017