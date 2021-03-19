Hutchinson’s girls basketball team let a 10-point halftime lead slip away as Mankato East battled back for a 68-63 win in the Section 2AAA playoffs Thursday night.
Despite a 14-4 regular season record, the Tigers were the No. 5 seed in the playoffs as Marshall, Waconia, Mankato West and Mankato East took the top four seeds and home playoff games. Despite the lower seed, Hutchinson got off to a fast start and was up 38-28 at halftime. The Tigers were unable to hold or build on their lead, unfortunately, as the Cougars came charging back.
“Mankato East took advantage of our few miscues and had some crucial offensive rebounds down the stretch,” coach Tim Ellefson said.
Both teams shot 45% from the field, but the Cougars were a little better beyond the 3-point arc, going 9-for-18 while the Tigers were 7-for-23. East also beat Hutch on the boards, scoring 13 second-chance points off 15 offensive rebounds.
It was still a one-possession game in the final minute as the Cougars led 66-63, but a pair of free throws in the final 10 seconds clinched the game for Mankato East.
The Tigers finished the season with a 14-5 overall record, and although the year ended sooner than they would have liked, Ellefson was proud of how far the team had come during this unusual season. The team will also miss its six seniors: Karissa Korson, Aaliyah Flores, Chloe Peterson, Allison Wright, Aubrey Brunkhorst and Sarah Bassler.
“(I’m) proud of the commitment and belief of our program’s core values from our team,” Ellefson said. “Our seniors were great leaders both on and off the court.”
Mankato East 68, Hutchinson 63 (March 18)
Hutchinson … 38 25
Mankato E … 28 40
Points: Karissa Korson 6, Alyssa Stamer 17, Chloe Peterson 3, Savannah Schlueter 14, Aubrey Brunkhorst 4, Brynn Beffert 19
Rebounds: Korson 2, Stamer 5, Peterson 3, Avery Watzke 1, Brunkhorst 1, Beffert 3
Assists: Korson 3, Stamer 1, Peterson 3, Brunkhorst 2, Beffert 1
Steals: Korson 2, Stamer 2, Peterson 1, Schlueter 1, Brunkhorst 1, Beffert 2
Blocks: Stamer 1, Peterson 1, Brunkhorst 1, Beffert 1