Hutchinson’s girls basketball team got its season off to 1-1 start this past week, falling 61-41 to Marshall in the season home opener Tuesday, but winning an 80-48 blowout Thursday over Litchfield.
Prior to the season starting, head coach Tim Ellefson said one of the areas where the Tigers needed to improve was their decision-making with the ball. Judging by the loss to Marshall, which is ranked No. 10 in the most recent poll, that will still be an area of focus as the team committed 22 turnovers compared to just eight assists. The offense struggled as well, shooting 25 percent from the field.
Regardless of a poor shooting night, Hutch only found itself down by four at halftime with a chance to sneak out a victory against the defending Section 3A champion. But Marshall kept its foot on the pedal and scored 32 points in the second half for the double digit victory.
“(The game) showed us how and if we can compete with teams that are state-bound capable.” Ellefson said.
The biggest bright spot for the Tigers was their offensive rebounding. The team grabbed as many offensive rebounds, 20, as they did defensive rebounds, 23. Offensive rebounding is one of the factors in the four factors of winning, which also include effective shooting percentage, turnovers and free-throw attempts.
Brynn Beffert was the big glass eater for the Tigers, grabbing 13 rebounds.
Ellefson said another key was for the team to generate turnovers that lead to easy baskets. Hutchinson did an OK job of that, generating nine steals, but Ellefson wants more pressure on the ball.
“We did a lot of really good things, competed really hard,” he said. “First game of the season, no one would of really guessed that. I was proud of the kids even though it didn’t go our way.”
Tigers pressure Dragons for win
Hutchinson didn’t let the season-opening loss get it down and took what it learned into Thursday’s win against Litchfield. The Dragons were within about six points with about 12 minutes left in the first half, but that’s as close as they would come the rest of the game.
Hutchinson’s full-court press and size made things difficult for the Dragons early on. While they managed to figure things out a little bit to make the game close, ultimately the Tigers never let them get comfortable.
Hutch forced multiple turnovers on sloppy Litchfield passes that led to quick transition baskets, just as the Tigers plan.
“Our guards are really good at adding pressure and our length really helps us,” said junior Brynn Beffert, who scored 11 points in the game. “They flustered them when they go fast, and that’s good.”
The Tigers owned the offensive glass once again as none of Litchfield’s players could handle Beffert and Morgan Ellis in the paint. That led Hutchinson to take a 33-22 lead into halftime.
Hutch kept the pressure on through the second frame, including eight straight points from Emma Olberg to start the half. From there, it was a lot of the same for the Dragons. They never got around the press, and the size of Hutchinson proved to be too much.
“All of our girls are starting to buy-in and starting to get the instinct of when to go and when to trap and when to jump the pass,” Ellefson said. “It just wears on a team. You hope that at some point you can make that 10-0 run and put the game away. We got that in the second half early on. We started hitting a couple shots after a couple steals and that just deflates the other team. They know that they’re going to get pressured right after we score.”
Karissa Korson and Chloe Peterson led the way for Hutch in scoring with 17 and 13 points, respectively.
Down by 30 with eight minutes left in the game, Litchfield head coach Ian Anderson waved the white flag and emptied his bench. Signaling a dominant victory for the Tigers’ first win of the season.
A little later, Ellefson emptied his bench as well, which accounted for 40 points in the game.
“It’s a welcome surprise that I can trust all the kids that I put out on the floor.” Ellefson said.
The next game is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when the Tigers travel to Jordan.
Hutchinson 80, Litchfield 48
Litchfield ...... 22 26 — 48
Hutchinson ... 33 47 — 80
Hutch Individual Stats
Points: Karissa Korson 17, Emma Olberg 13, Anna Byron 2, Alyssa Stamer 9, Michaela Stamer 2, Chloe Peterson 13, Allison Wright 4, Aubrey Brunkhorst 4, Morgan Ellis 5, Brynn Beffert 11