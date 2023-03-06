Let's play basketball

Top-seeded Holy Angels raced out to a big first-half lead, then held off a Hutchinson rally to win their Section 6AA semifinal game 71-64 Saturday.

Brynn Beffert led the Tigers with 25 points and 20 rebounds, but it was enough to overcome a pair of Holy Angles starters who went over 20 points in the game — Jenna Buer getting a game-high 28 points, and Kiera O’Rourke hitting for 22.

