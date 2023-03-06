Top-seeded Holy Angels raced out to a big first-half lead, then held off a Hutchinson rally to win their Section 6AA semifinal game 71-64 Saturday.
Brynn Beffert led the Tigers with 25 points and 20 rebounds, but it was enough to overcome a pair of Holy Angles starters who went over 20 points in the game — Jenna Buer getting a game-high 28 points, and Kiera O’Rourke hitting for 22.
Holy Angels improved to 22-5 and advanced to the Section 6AAA title game, where it will play top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 7 p.m. Thursday at Chanhassen High School. BSM beat fourth-seeded Delano 60-57 in the other semifinal.
Savannah Schlueter chipped in 17 points, seven assists and five rebounds for sixth-seeded Hutchinson, which had advanced to the semifinal game by upsetting third-seeded Orono 66-62 in the quarterfinals March 1.
That game saw another outstanding performance from Beffert, who scored 35 points and grabbed 19 rebounds. Schlueter added 19 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Tigers.
Orono had a 32-31 halftime lead, but Hutchinson rallied back to claim the win.
Hutchinson finished the season 10-18.