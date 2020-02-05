Everything was going according to plan Tuesday night during Hutchinson's girls basketball game against New Prague.
Guards hit a couple 3-pointers to soften up the defense and were finding posts in good position to score. The defense was stout, forcing turnovers and leading to quick baskets. It all combined for a 10-point lead at half.
The Trojans are the top team in the Wright County Conference West standings, and a win would have helped the Tigers get back on track. It wasn't meant to be, though.
New Prague, with two future Division I players, clamped down on the Tigers and opened the second half with a 29-9 scoring run. The Trojans built a 10-point lead of their own with less than five minutes left, then put the game away with a six 3-pointers for a crushing 51-37 win.
After 26 points in the first half, Hutchinson was held to just 11 in the second frame.
“They're long and they're tall,” senior guard Emma Olberg said about the Trojans. “So we're not typically used to playing against that often.
“We started running more of a dribble-drive offense in the second half,” Michaela Stamer said. “That was different than what we were doing in the first half.”
There were many moments where the girls shot themselves in the foot. Careless entry passes to the post that led to live-ball turnovers as New Prague scored 22 points off takeaways. The Trojans also made adjustments to what Hutch was doing and executed them perfectly in the second half.
The Tigers (13-7, 2-4 WCC West) tried to change up their defensive approach, but New Prague sniffed it out and played like a completely different team in the second half. The run was a punch in the face to the Tigers after they played so smoothly in the first half.
“When we got down again, your instincts are to force a little bit,” head coach Tim Ellefson said, “try to score quickly, and we didn't make some good decisions there."
Even though the loss stings, not all loses are the same. New Prague is talented and riding a 10-game winning streak. These are the types of games that can become learning experiences for the rest of the season.
“There's nothing to be disappointed with,” Ellefson said. “It's just sometimes teams make adjustments that work really well. We didn't counter it good enough, so we will look at the film and see what kind of adjustments we can make to that for games in our future.”
Coming out of the game, the players and coaches felt they had an idea about how the team needs to improve. They're looking at minor changes that need polishing, but the big thing is consistency on both sides of the ball to put a good stretch of games together.
“I think in the second half of games, we need to do all the little things,” Stamer said. “We're taking a little bit more forced shots, and we're not being as patient on offense as we are in the first half.”
The Tigers were scheduled to play Holy Family Catholic Thursday and Worthington Saturday, then they finish up a 4-game home stand at 7 p.m. Tuesday against New Ulm.
Take the plunge
During halftime of the game against New Prague, the Hutchinson Special Olympics athletes faced off against players of the Hutchinson girls hockey team to help raise money for Special Olympics Hutch.
Jeff Peterson, a teacher at Hutchinson, and his students have put together a Polar Plunge page for anyone to help donate to the cause. Visit reg.plungemn.org/team/hutchtigers2020 to donate to any student or students of your choice. Currently, the are 46 students registered to take the plunge Feb. 28.
As of Tuesday they had raised $3,000 toward their $7,500 goal. That included $215.22 from passing a bucket around at halftime of Tuesday's game. They will also be doing the same for the game on Feb. 11.
New Prague 51, Hutchinson 37 (Feb. 4)
New Prague ... 16 35 — 51
Hutchinson .... 26 11 — 37
Points: Brynn Beffert 7, Chloe Peterson 7, Michaela Stamer 5, Alyssa Stamer 5, Aubrey Brunkhorst 5, Morgan Ellis 4, Emma Olberg 2, Karissa Korson 2
Rebounds: Beffert 5, Ellis 4, Brunkhorst 4, Olberg 3, Michaela Stamer 2, Alyssa Stamer 1, Peterson 1
Assists: Olberg 3, Korson 2, Alyssa Stamer 1, Ellis 1, Beffert 1
Steals: Peterson 3, Alyssa Stamer 2, Beffert 1
Blocks: Ellis 6, Beffert 1