Sometimes shots just don’t fall. And when it happens in the playoffs, that often means the end of your season. That was the case Wednesday night when the Hutchinson Tigers hosted the St. Peter Saints in the first round of the Section 2AAA playoffs and lost 59-47 to end the year with a 19-8 overall record.
While there were several factors that led to the loss, the number that sums it up best is 28.8 percent. That was Hutchinson’s field goal percentage in the game.
“In the first half, I thought our defense was fine. We held them to 22 points, which was fine. That’s below out season average,” head coach Tim Ellefson said. “But we didn’t score. We had a tough time with how they play defense and switching.”
Although Hutchinson was the No. 4 seed in the game and St. Peter was the No. 5 seed, the Saints were no ordinary fifth seed. They finished the regular season with a 20-5 record, and on Wednesday they made a concerted effort to keep the Tigers out of the paint and force them to take long shots. Hutchinson’s posts, Brynn Beffert and Morgan Ellis, were held to a combined nine points while the team went 7-for-19 from the 3-point line to score almost half their points.
“We didn’t do a good job of getting the ball into the post when we had those opportunities mainly because of their length,” Ellefson said. “When they have girls 4 or 5 inches taller than our guards, it’s hard to get around them sometimes to throw that ball in. That was frustrating for us.”
Despite cold shooting in the first half, Hutch’s defense played well enough to keep the Tigers in the game and they trailed 22-14 at halftime. Then at the start of the half, it seemed as if their shooting woes came to an end. Baskets began to fall and within just a few minutes the Tigers had closed the deficit to within one point, 30-29. Michael Stamer, who finished the game with 19 points to lead Hutch, was a big part of the comeback.
But even after Hutch came back, there was still about 12 minutes to play and St. Peter seemed unfazed. Hutchinson’s shooters again fell on hard times, while the Saints continued to methodically work around the Tigers’ press and gradually rebuild their lead.
“When you make a run like that, teams can either fold or step up, and they definitely did step up and make some big shots,” Ellefson said. “They just killed our momentum, and we had a tough time answering again.”
“That’s another thing,” Ellefson said. “When you have that length, you have the ability to throw over us when we’re pressuring, that is something that gives us a hard time. And then they made some great shots when they needed them.”
Minutes after Hutchinson had closed the gap, they once again found themselves in a 14-point deficit, but at that point their physical and emotional energy was spent, and the Saints we’re able to close out the game and move on to the semifinal round.
Although it wasn’t the end they wanted, Ellefson said the Tigers should be proud of their season and the way they played. With a third-place finish in the Wright County Conference East standings, 19 wins and some good competition, he said Hutchinson’s players should be able to hold their heads high after the 2019-20 campaign.
“Minnesota Prep Hoops had us with the third toughest schedule in the class,” he said. “To play 19-7 is obviously a good season. This doesn’t meet all our goals, but we played hard and got better every week. Basketball sometimes just doesn’t go your way.”
St. Peter 59, Hutchinson 47 (Feb. 26)
St. Peter ...... 22 37 — 49
Hutchinson ... 14 33 — 47
Points: Karissa Korson 4, Emma Oberg 4, Alyssa Stamer 9, Michaela Stamer 19, Chloe Peterson 2, Morgan Ellis 5, Brynn Beffert 4
Rebounds: Korson 4, Olberg 3, Alyssa Stamer 3, Michaela Stamer 3, Ellis 9, Beffert 3
Assists: Korson 2, Olberg 2, Alyssa Stamer 1, Michaela Stamer 3, Ellis 1
Steals: Olberg 5, Beffert 1
Blocks: Ellis 3