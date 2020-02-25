Hutchinson's girls basketball team wrapped up its regular season on a high note last week with wins over Waconia and Delano. In fact, the Tigers have won their last six games to end the season, most of which they won by double digits. They’ll take that momentum into a loaded Section 2AAA Tournament that features six teams with winning records and five with 16 wins or more.
With a 19-7 regular season record, Hutchinson received the No. 4 seed in the Section 2AAA Tournament. Despite having nearly 20 wins, the Tigers are far from favorites to and will have a tough road ahead if they hope to return to state for the first time since 2016. Seeded ahead of them are Mankato West, Waconia and, the top seed in the section, undefeated Marshall, which is ranked No. 4 in the state.
Hutchinson won’t have to worry about those teams yet. First it’ll have to get through the No. 5 seed, St. Peter, in the first round of playoffs at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Hutchinson.
The Saints finished the regular season with a 20-5 record, including a 54-42 loss to Hutch back on Jan. 14. St. Peter has played well since that loss, though, winning 10 of its last 11 games. Although the Tigers already beat them once, they’re expecting a battle if they want to get past the Saints.
“They are a team with some big guards, which can give us trouble,” head coach Tim Ellefson said. “They are very well coached and we need to be ready to make adjustments throughout the game. It should be a close game.”
There wasn't much overlap in the season between St. Peter and Hutchinson, but the biggest one was against Mankato East. St. Peter beat them in their first game of the season, while Hutch lost to the Cougars back on Jan. 4. They are evenly-matched teams and it will take a good game from either squad to move on to the section semifinals.
Whoever wins will likely face the Marshall Tigers. Hutchinson lost to Marshall by 10 points in the opening game of the season, but Hutchinson is not the same team as it was at the start of the year. Rather than shy away from a matchup against Marshall, Ellefson said Hutch has been looking forward to a rematch, if they can get past St. Peter first.
The Tigers are excited to get their playoff run started. There is no going back, and the team must play its best ball of the season to stay alive. It’s win or go home time, and they are ready for the challenge.
“We know that our wins and losses are more about how we play than who our opponent is,” Ellefson said. “If we play well, we will be playing well into March. The girls are excited about the possibility of us making a deep run.”