Hutchinson’s girls basketball team put the cap on a fine regular season last week, winning their last three games to go into playoffs with a 14-4 overall record. The Tigers’ four losses were against the same two teams — Waconia and Orono — as they took third in the Wright County Conference East standings.
Despite their dominant record, however, Hutchinson will be on the road this week in the first round of the Section 2AAA playoffs. That’s how tough the road is to state for the Tigers this year.
“The writing is kind of on the wall for what we’re going to be facing in sections,” coach Tim Ellefson said.
Marshall and Waconia, ranked No. 5 and 6, respectively, earned the top two seeds, while Mankato West earned the third seed and Mankato East, ranked No. 9, the fourth seed. Hutchinson, the fifth seed, will travel to Mankato to face the Cougars at 7 p.m. Thursday in the first round of playoffs.
“It’s going to be a tough one,” Ellefson said of the game, “and if we win that game then we’re … looking at Marshall, which will be a fun challenge for us. They’re a team that does like to press. I think we can handle that pretty well. I would like that opportunity if we can get there.”
The Tigers spent their final week of the regular season preparing for what they know will be an uphill battle to win three games and claim the section title. They dominated New Prague and Dassel-Cokato, and beat Jordan with a comfortable lead, all while fine-tuning the skills they’ll need to take down some of the best teams in the state.
“Whether it’s our defensive scheming, whether it’s beating the presses, that kind of thing,” Ellefson said. “Most of the teams we face are guard heavy, so we have to be able to keep them out of the paint with the drive. So that’ll be our emphasis in practice and in games, and tonight (against New Prague) we did a good job of that. Forcing them to pick the ball up early and keeping them out of the paint.”
While the Hutchinson knows its section is tough, the team is also confident it can compete with those teams. The Tigers faced Waconia twice during the regular season and lost by just two points in their second meeting. Waconia also took Marshall to a single-possession game.
“Sometimes we’ll play down to other teams, but when we play tough teams we’ll step on the court with confidence,” Hutch senior Chloe Peterson said. “We can really work hard and put it together to fight against those teams.”
For Tigers to be successful, they’ll have to play together and to their full potential for all 36 minutes. And they’re ready for the challenge.
“It’s not going to be easy,” senior Karissa Korson said. “We all have to fight as hard as we can whether it’s against Waconia or even Marshall. They’re super good teams, and even though we know they’re good teams we still have to play together. As long as we play together and talk, we’ll do just fine.”
Hutchinson 65, Jordan 54 (March 12)
Jordan ….….. 28 26
Hutchinson … 39 26
Points: Karissa Korson 8, Alyssa Stamer 14, Chloe Peterson 15, Savannah Schlueter 9, Aubrey Brunkhorst 1, Brynn Beffert 18
Rebounds: Stamer 4, Peterson 3, Schlueter 4, Brunkhorst 4, Beffert 6
Assists: Korson 3, Stamer 3, Peterson 1, Schlueter 2, Avery Watzke 1, Brunkhorst 2, Beffert 1
Steals: Korson 7, Stamer 2, Peterson 5, Schlueter 1
Blocks: Korson 1, Beffert 1
Hutchinson 76, Dassel-Cokato 33 (March 11)
Hutchinson … 46 30
Dassel-C ….….. 17 16
Points: Karissa Korson 16, Alyssa Stamer 11, Chloe Peterson 12, Savannah Schlueter 8, Allison Wright 4, Aubrey Brunkhorst 11, Brynn Beffert 14
Rebounds: Korson 2, Flores 2, Stamer 3, Peterson 4, Schlueter 2, Avery Watzke 1, Wright 6, Brunkhorst 2, Sarah Bassler 2, Beffert 9
Assists: Korson 2, Flores 2, Stamer 3, Peterson 1, Schlueter 2, Watzke 1, Brunkhorst 2, Beffert 3
Steals: Korson 2, Flores 1, Stamer 2, Peterson 3, Brunkhorst 3, Beffert 3
Blocks: None
Hutchinson 67, New Prague 32 (March 8)
New Prague … 19 13
Hutchinson …. 39 28
Points: Karissa Korson 13, Aaliyah Flores 3, Alyssa Stamer 13, Chloe Peterson 13, Savannah Schlueter 3, Allison Wright 2, Aubrey Brunkhorst 3, Brynn Beffert 17
Rebounds: Korson 4, Flores 4, Stamer 4, Peterson 4, Wright 3, Brunkhorst 2, Sarah Bassler 5, Emily Chatfield 1, Beffert 12
Assists: Korson 4, Stamer 5, Schlueter 3, Bassler 2
Steals: Korson 5, Stamer 2, Peterson 2, Schlueter 2, Beffert 1
Blocks: Stamer 2, Peterson 1