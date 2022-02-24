This year marks the 50th anniversary of Hutchinson girls basketball, and on Wednesday night the team celebrated by clinching the program’s 14th conference title.
The Tigers knew a share of the Wright County Conference East title was on the line when they hosted Jordan in their final game of the regular season. Hutchinson and Holy Family Catholic were tied with one conference loss to each other. Aside from a few extra jitters, though, there was nothing unusual about how the Tigers prepared Wednesday.
“I was a little nervous, but then I got excited once we were in it,” senior Elsie Broersma said. “We did what we normally do, just jammed in the locker room and got pumped.”
Jordan is no slouch, racking up a 15-9 record during the regular season. Hutchinson had its hands full in the first half but took a 29-26 lead into the break. The Tigers put the pedal to the metal in the second half, scoring 38 points and pulling away for a 67-49 win.
“We knew it was our last regular season game, and obviously it was for the conference title, so I think we all just locked in, reset and knew what we wanted to do,” Hutch senior Alyssa Stamer said about the second half surge. “Then we came out and got a run, which we needed, and sealed the game.”
With Hutch’s win and Holy Family’s win over Mound Westonka Wednesday, the Tigers and Fire were crowned conference co-champions. It’s a goal the team has looked forward to since before the season started.
“During the summer when we did our camps, we worked as hard as we could,” senior Tori Kosters said. “When we went to Wisconsin Dells, we were just pounding everybody down. That’s when I knew we were going to have a good season.”
The last time the Tigers won a conference championship was in 2018, and before that they also won titles in 2017 and 2012. Before that, however, the Tigers hadn’t won a conference title since 1999, making this just the fourth conference championship in the past 20 years. It’s also the third conference title under head coach Tim Ellefson.
“These things aren’t given to you, they have to be earned,” Ellefson said. “Especially in this day and age when … there are no easy wins any more. We have to find ways to win all those games, and it’s tough every night. To come out on top at this time of the season is very encouraging.”
Ellefson credited the team for stepping up following a 58-55 loss to Holy Family Jan. 21. The Tigers have won 10 straight games since then, including a 73-70 overtime win against the Fire that snapped a 17-game winning streak and made the co-championship possible.
“We’ve had some adversity,” he said. “We had foul trouble, we had a couple injuries, we’ve had a little bit of everything, and the girls just found a way. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
There’s more adversity ahead for the Tigers. Now that the regular season is over, Hutch will prepare for the Section 6AAA playoffs starting next week. This is a new section for the Tigers, and despite an impressive 20-6 overall record they’re still likely to be seeded No. 3 or No. 4, according to Ellefson. That’s because No. 2-ranked Academy of Holy Angels and No. 5 Benilde-St. Margaret’s are in the same section.
The Tigers haven’t cracked the top-10 rankings yet, Ellefson said, though they are close and could do so following the win over Jordan. Regardless of the polls, the Tigers will have an uphill climb in the section, and they’re ready for the challenge ahead.
“Our win against Holy Family, I think if we play that way we have a chance to beat both (Holy Angels and Benilde-St. Margaret’s),” Ellefson said,” but that was a well-played game by six or seven of our players, not just two or three. So we’re going to need the whole team playing well on a couple given nights, and then maybe we can get to the next goal, which is the state tournament.”