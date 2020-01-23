After losing to top-ranked Chaska Monday, Hutchinson’s girls basketball team bounced back with a 66-50 victory over Willmar Tuesday.
It was a complete effort by the Tigers. Defensively, Hutch’s zone and height were too much for Willmar to handle. The Tigers held the Cardinals to just 33 percent shooting. Although they didn’t force as many turnovers, their stoutness forced Willmar into tough shots the whole game.
“We were playing good defense, so that made them really frustrated with the ball,” Karissa Korson said. “So that made the offense really follow through.”
On offense, Hutch’s inside-out game was executed just as they drew it up. They scored 57 of their 66 points in the paint and from the 3-point line.
“When we were working it inside and out with the post, they had to choose who they guard and we just alternated,” Alyssa Stamer said.
The passing was also on point as the Tigers had 22 assists on 26 field goals. The sharing of the rock also showed up in the boxscore. The Tigers had eight players score a bucket and three finished in double figures.
Brynn Beffert led the way with 17 points and recorded her second straight double-double. Korson and Michaela Stamer also scored 15 and 13 points, respectively. Outside of points, Emma Olberg put together a good performance with three points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
While it was within 10 points for the beginning of the second half, a big run midway helped the Tigers build a lead and put the game away.
“We got a couple of quick stops, some layups,” head coach Tim Ellefson said. “I think Karissa (Korson), her energy got to the guards a little bit and got us some steals. ... Usually our runs are sparked by our defense, and that was no different tonight.”
The schedule continues to get tougher in the second half of the season. Ellefson called it a mental challenge for the girls to not take a night off against the tough teams. They’ll have to battle every night if they want to finish strong and make a run at the conference title.
“We always come to play,” Alyssa Stamer said. “We know that it’s not going to be easy, but we do our best always.”
The Tigers had another tough game Friday against its Wright County Conference East, Waconia. From there, Hutch’s next game is 7 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Delano.
Hutchinson 66, Willmar 50 (Jan. 21)
Hutch...... 30 36 – 66
Willmar... 18 32 – 50
Individual Stats:
Points: Brynn Beffert 17, Karissa Korson 15, Michaela Stamer 13, Alyssa Stamer 9, Morgan Ellis 4, Emma Olberg 3, Chloe Peterson 3, Aubrey Brunkhorst 2
Rebounds: Beffert 11, Olberg 9, Ellis 7, Alyssa Stamer 4, Michaela Stamer 4, Peterson 1, Brunkhorst 1
Assists: Olberg 7, Korson 5, Alyssa Stamer 3, Ellis 3, Michaela Stamer 2, Beffert 1, Brunkhorst 1
Steals: Olberg 3, Korson 2, Beffert 1
Blocks: Ellis 2, Beffert 1, Korson 1