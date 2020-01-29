For the entire month of January, the Hutchinson girls basketball team has alternated wins and losses. After last Friday's loss to Waconia, Hutch went out and dismantled the Tigers of Delano for an 83-28 Wright County Conference East win.
Everything was working offensively and defensively for Hutch as the team built a 43-12 halftime lead and forced more turnovers than Delano had points. In fact, Hutch forced more turnovers, 33, than Delano had points in the whole game. Hutch also had 18 steals and just eight fouls for its most impressive defensive effort of the season.
“That was our game plan,” head coach Tim Ellefson said of the defensive effort. “A lot of it depends on your energy and what kind of start you get to. Get the other team doubting themselves a little bit and all of the sudden we're faster. We did a good job of putting pressure on without fouling. I think we got through the first half without putting them in the bonus. Getting that many steals and turnovers without fouling is something that I've always tried to do. This is probably the most successful we've been over a long time. I'm real happy with that.”
The team's defensive effort created a flow that helped the offense and led to easier baskets. The Tigers scored 35 points off turnovers and had 54 points in the paint.
“We're getting on the same page with things right now with posts, guards and figuring out our roles and how to work together better,” senior center Morgan Ellis said.
Hutch's posts had big games for Hutchinson and helped the team pull away. Ellis recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds in just 19 minutes, and Brynn Beffert scored 19 points in just 21 minutes.
Beyond the bigs, it was a balanced scoring effort with nine other players contributing points in the game.
“Everybody gave full effort,” Savannah Schlueter said. “We just had confidence in each other.”
Wins such as this are a reminder of what this team is capable. But while blowouts help build confidence, there may not be many of them left on the schedule.
“When you play really good competition all the time, sometimes you start doubting how good you are,” Ellefson said. “Then when you play a team who's on the building process, you realize, 'Yeah, we are pretty good when we click and we do things the right way.'”
Ellis said that it also helps out the bench. With a comfortable lead, Hutchinson was able to let other players receive extended playing time that they may not regularly see. Ellis also said that it gave the team a chance to try different plays and lineup combinations.
“There was one time we didn't have our true post in and it was almost all guards,” Ellis said. “It just gives different rotations more chances.”
With the final month of the regular season approaching, it's time for the team to get hot and make a run to the finish line. The Tigers' confidence is as high as it's been all year.
“We definitely can turn it on.” Schlueter said.
The Tigers are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Thursday in Annandale and then 5:30 p.m. Friday in Orono.
Hutchinson 83, Delano 28 (Jan. 28)
Delano .......... 12 16 — 28
Hutchinson ... 43 40 — 83
Individual Stats
Points: Brynn Beffert 19, Morgan Ellis 17, Emma Olberg 9, Savannah Schlueter 8, Michaela Stamer 7, Chloe Peterson 7, Karissa Korson 6, Alyssa Stamer 4, Aubrey Brunkhorst 4, Allison Wright 2, Aaliyah Flores 1
Rebounds: Ellis 10, Olberg 9, Beffert 4, Schlueter 4, Korson 3, Michaela Stamer 3, Brunkhorst 2, Wright 2, Alyssa Stamer 2, Flores 1, Peterson 1
Assists: Korson 4, Shlueter 4, Alyssa Stamer 3, Olberg 2, Michaela Stamer 2, Sarah Bassler 2, Brunkhorst 1, Ellis 1, Peterson 1
Steals: Michaela Stamer 5, Olberg 4, Alyssa Stamer 3, Peterson 2, Korson 1, Schlueter 1, Beffert 1, Avery Watzke 1
Blocks: Ellis 3, Alyssa Stamer 2, Schlueter 1, Beffert 1