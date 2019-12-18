The Hutchinson girls basketball team scored 11 points in overtime to defeat Rockford 80-75 Tuesday night.
Although Rockford shot the ball better in all areas of the game, the biggest difference was in free throw shooting. The Tigers made 25 and attempted 37, which was 10 and 16 more than what Rockford attempted.
No one was able to stop Alyssa Hammer from getting to the line. Stammer was the leading scorer for Hutchinson with 22 points, with 14 of them coming from the free throw line.
Stammer had a great all around game, recording a double-double with rebounds and also added five assists and five steals.
Michaela Stammer was the sharpshooter for Hutch Tuesday, making five of the seven three pointers for the Tigers. The other two three's were also from Alyssa Stammer.
Hutch was amazing on the offensive glass again, recording 27 offensive rebounds, but only resulted in 13 second chance points.
Morgan Ellis and Brynn Beffert collected 13 offensive rebounds just between them and added another nine defensive rebounds. Ellis was also the anchor defensively as she recorded four blocks and Beffert also added three more steals.
Beffert was the most efficient scorer for the Tigers, scoring 21 points on 13 shot attempts and making eight of them.
Although the game has no bearings on the conference, it was still a great team win and one that should give the team confidence moving forward as it gets into the meat of conference play.
The Tigers will next play the Dassel-Cokato Chargers Thursday at Dassel-Cokato high school with tip off at 7 p.m.
Hutchinson 80, Rockford 75 (Dec. 17)
Hutchinson.. 23 46 11 - 80
Rockford..... 27 42 6 - 75
Individual Stats
Points: Alyssa Stammer 22, Brynn Beffert 21, Michaela Stammer 17, Emma Olberg 9, Morgan Ellis 8, Karissa Korson 2, Chloe Peterson 1
Rebounds: Ellis 11, Beffert 11, Alyssa Stammer 10, Olberg 9, Korson 6, Michaela Stammer 3
Assists: Olberg 5, Alyssa Stammer 5, Korson 3, Michaela Stammer 3, Ellis 2, Beffert 2
Steals: Alyssa Stammer 5, Olberg 3, Beffert 3, Michaela Stammer 2, Ellis 1, Korson 1
Blocks: Ellis 4, Beffert 1, Korson 1