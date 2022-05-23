The race for the Wright County Conference West Division girls golf championship hasn’t been much of a race.
It’s been all Hutchinson.
After a runner-up finish in the conference in 2021, the Tigers appeared ready to claim their first Wright County Conference crown since 2019. Heading into the final conference contest of the season Tuesday at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan (after this edition of the Leader went to press) the Tigers held an overwhelming 135-stroke lead over second-place Holy Family Catholic.
Hutchinson had finished first in each of the first seven conference meets of the season.
“It’s nice to see the girls have played fairly consistent and well,” Tigers coach Annika Ring, who’s in her sixth season has head coach, said of the season. “As a team we’ve really solidified ourselves in first place going into that last meet. Hopefully, we continue to play well as a team.”
Followers of the program expected a strong season this year, with all seven members of last year’s varsity roster returning.
Even a first-place finish in the conference was a realistic — some might say, likely — target. Orono, which beat the Tigers for the conference crown last season, left the WCC after last year, removing Hutchinson’s most likely rival to for the crown. Still, the meets had to be played. The other members of the conference obviously weren’t going to hand over the trophy at the beginning of the season.
And the Tigers did their jobs, Ring said, relying on depth and talent to quickly establish themselves as clear favorites.
“The biggest asset we have as a program is no one graduated from last year, everybody was returning,” she said. “We knew we had a solid core of players we could count on to typically score well.
“The other big asset or strength is our depth,” Ring added. “Some teams have one or two girls that can score low. When we look at our roster of six players we bring (to meets) those girls could all shoot at least 45.”
Heading into the last conference meet of the season, Claire Schweim and Kylie Knodel led the team with nine-hole averages of 43.7. Addison Longie and Kaiti Ives weren’t far behind at 45.8 and 46.4, respectively. Elle Schweim (47.8) and Mallory Johnson (53.5) round out the top six for the Tigers.
“That’s a huge asset,” Ring said of the team’s balanced scoring. “If somebody has a bad day — which can happen — we have five or six players we can draw from instead of just one or two that will go low.”
Ring said she’s also noticed that the closeness of the scoring also has helped create a closeness of players.
“It creates some really nice camaraderie in the program,” she said. “The girls are all diligent in practice, often going on their own time, whether it’s playing rounds or hitting on the range. They’re really passionate about being ready to go. You can see they just care. They want to compete well and they want to score well. That’s always a good thing to see.”
It’s something Ring hoped to continue to see as the Tigers wrapped up the regular season Tuesday at Ridges — and prepared for the postseason, also at Ridges.
Hutchinson will play in the Section 2AAA tournament Tuesday and Wednesday next week in Jordan, a nice coincidence.
“It’s good positioning,” Ring said. “The (WCC meet at Ridges) was originally supposed to be about six weeks ago, but it got moved. I’m not going to complain. It’s kind of a fluky thing, but we’re going to make the best of it and get ready for sections next week, at the same time we’re playing the conference (meet).
“Mentally, we can start to think about what kind of shots we can hit and the strategy we’ll use for sections,” she added.
It’s the position the Tigers hoped they would be in when the season began several weeks ago. The section field, featuring teams like Orono, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Chaska and Chanhassen, is bound to be tough.
But Ring and the Tigers hope to finish the first day of the Section 2AAA meet in the top four teams, which would allow them to advance to the second day of the meet. Barring that, Ring said, they’ll look to qualify as many individuals as possible for the second day.
“We would like to make it back as a team, that’s a good goal,” she said. “If not, we’d like to at least get a couple individuals. We’ll show up and compete well. We have to go out and play our game and not focus on anyone else, and do what we know how to do.”