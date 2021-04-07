It’s been almost two years since the Hutchinson girls golf team has been together on a course. So on the first day of practice last week, the Tigers took advantage of the great weather and kept things simple.
“It was a little bit weird to have that first day of practice and get back in the groove, but we’ve been able to settle into a routine really well,” head coach Annika Ring said. “We just came out and played nine holes (the first day), because the weather was great and you just have to get out and play.”
Like most spring sports teams in Minnesota, getting back into the swing of things after missing all of last year has been the focus for the first week of practice. But Ring said that has been relatively easy for the Tigers, in part because of the experience they have returning to the team, which boasts a crew of seven varsity options.
Leading the way for Hutch are junior captains Kylie Knodel and Kaiti Ives. The pair have three years of varsity golf experience and were all-conference recipients their freshmen season.
“Having coached them since they were in seventh grade, they’re really strong leaders and they’re able to show how to bounce back from challenges and things like that,” Ring said.
Another returner with valuable varsity experience is sophomore Claire Schweim, who was also an all-conference recipient in 2019.
While those three will provide the team’s core, four others will rotate and compete to fill out Hutch’s six-person varsity squad. They are junior Mallory Johnson, who played junior varsity two years ago, eighth-graders Macy Salmela and Addy Longie, and seventh-grader Elle Schweim.
“We’re looking forward to either some younger girls or Mallory to step in and fill out our roster,” Ring said. “But to have a nice returning core is going to be beneficial as we head into conference and things like that.”
While the team did not get to play or practice together last year, the good news for golf was that courses eventually did open last summer. So players were able to hit the links on their own, and Ring is optimistic that the Tigers have been working on their game outside the spring season.
“They’re a very driven group, even those middle schoolers, they want to be competitive and perform,” she said. “Some of them were even out here between winter and spring season, getting out here and playing when the weather was nice. So that idea that they’ve taken it upon themselves to practice and get better is a really good thing. … I’m excited to see what they can bring in terms of improvement from two years ago.”
With the 2020 season a wash, the Tigers are still the two-time defending Wright County Conference East champions with titles in 2019 and 2018. Ring says the expectations are for Hutchinson to compete for its third straight title, but there’s a lot unknown. Without last year, it’s hard to gauge where the conference competition will be. Combined with the addition of Mound Westonka and Jordan to the WCC East that already includes Waconia, Orono, Delano and Holy Family, any attempt to determine a conference favorite is nothing more than a guess.
“New Prague typically is able to field a decent team, Orono has some strong individuals as well,” Ring said. “For us, returning a strong core of three sets us up pretty well. We were conference champs two years ago and the year before that as well, so I think the girls are used to competing at the high level and having individuals earn all-conference honors as well.”
The same is true for Section 2AAA competition, in which the Tigers face off against some of the best and biggest schools in the state, including Minnetonka, Chanhassen and Eden Prairie. The goal in playoffs is typically to be among the top four teams that qualify for the second day of sections. While the Tigers don’t know yet where they stand, for now that goal hasn’t changed much.
“They’re used to qualifying for Day 2 of sections and feeling a little more of the pressure,” Ring said. “Whether it’s the team qualifying for Day 2 or just some individuals, hopefully we can get some players in there and maybe have a stretch goal of some going on to state. We’ll have to see.”