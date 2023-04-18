With four golfers returning from last year’s Wright County Conference East championship team, Hutchinson has its sights set high again this season.
“As a team, the girls are striving to finish as conference champions again and qualify for Day 2 of sections,” said Tigers coach Annika Ring, who’s in her seventh season with the team. “They would also like to break 170 as a team score for nine holes.”
Though Hutchinson graduated three seniors — Kylie Knodel, Kaitlan Ives and Mallory Johnson — from last year’s WCC East champions, those lofty goals for this season are within reach because of the solid core of returning talent.
Among the returnees are Claire Schweim, Addy Longie, Macy Salmela and Elle Schweim.
Claire Schweim, a senior, earned all-conference honors as both a sophomore and junior, and will serve as captain of this year’s Hutchinson squad. Longie, a sophomore, also earned all-conference last season, and Elle Schweim was honorable mention.
“We are returning a strong core of talent who are able to lead not only with their scores, but also with their ability to play smart golf and serve as strong examples for our younger and less experienced players,” Ring said. “The girls are dedicated to the sport which shows in practice and the other work they put in on their own time. Our growing numbers also offer a chance to build some camaraderie and competition within the team to improve.”
Seniors Madelyn Klinker and Bryn Ziegler will be new to the team this year, though both have played golf in the summer in the past, Ring said. Additionally, underclassmen Kaitlyn Rahne, Ava Knorr and Zoe Langan have prior experience with golf and could earn spots on the varsity this season, Ring said.
“We have many newer players who I hope to see contributing to the team as the season progresses,” Ring said, and part of that will come from working on situational golf. “We continue to work on staying persistent when a bad shot or hole happens and also building a consistent sense of accuracy for shots, especially around the green.”
While they proved last season that Wright County Conference title is a realistic goal — the Tigers won with a 149-stroke cushion — Ring expects the competition to be tough, as always.
“The Wright County Conference is always a strong challenge for girls golf and this year looks no different,” Ring said, naming Delano and Southwest Christian as programs that have developed over the years and will provide strong competition. Individuals from Jordan, Mound, and Holy Family also will provide tough competition.
“Each meet will provide a chance for the girls to play alongside and learn from these competitors,” Ring said.
Looking to the postseason, the Tigers will aim to take a big step and qualify for the second day of Section 2AAA team play by finishing in the top four on the first day this year — another challenge given the consistently deep teams from Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Chanhassen and Chaska. Hutchinson was fifth after the first day last year, missing the cut to qualify for Day 2 by 18 strokes.
“We have finished in the top half of teams in the section for the last few years and strive to finish in the top four each year, meaning we qualify back for Day 2,” Ring said.