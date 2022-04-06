It was 2014 the last time the Hutchinson High School girls golf team won a conference championship. But after a second-place finish in the Wright County Conference East standings last year, the Tigers are in prime position to end their seven-year drought.
The reason for Hutch’s optimism is because all seven of last year’s varsity players are back this season, which means the entire team can pick up from where it left off last year.
“We’ll be led by our upperclassmen — Kaiti Ives, Kylie Knodel, Mallory Johnson and Claire Schweim — but are looking for our younger varsity players to step in to round out the team,” Hutchinson head coach Annika Ring said. “These players are Addy Longie and Macy Salmela, both ninth-graders, and Elle Schweim, an eighth-grader. If we can have a full roster of strong players, that provides good camaraderie within the team and gives us more options in which scores we can count for our team score.”
Ives, Knodel and Johnson are the team’s three captains. Knodel and Ives, along with Schweim and Longie, led the Tigers in the 2021 conference play to earn all-conference honors. Schweim also led the Tigers at the section tournament last year and was the only Hutch player to make the cut after the first day. Having seven varsity players back is a unique advantage, of which the Tigers hope to utilize. But that’s not the team’s only strengths, according to Ring.
“We have some strong hitters whose distance can set them apart from the competition,” she said. “As always, short game is an area we always want to improve upon; specifically, I want the girls to improve their ability to analyze their situation near the green and make smart decisions about which chip or path for their putt is best. Providing options of different types of chips or talking through strategy with putting can build their confidence near and on the greens.”
It isn’t just Hutch’s full returning squad that has the team optimistic. The conference looks much different this year following the departure of Orono, Waconia and New Prague, and the addition of Southwest Christian for six teams total.
Orono was the outright conference champ last year with a score of 1,815, and Hutchinson was second at 1,843. The next closest teams were Waconia with 1,967 strokes and Jordan with 2,032 strokes.
“I haven’t seen much on Southwest Christian’s team from recent years, but we should return as one of the top teams in the conference,” Ring said, adding that the team wants to win the title and have at least three players finish in the top nine to earn all-conference honors.
The Tigers also have big goals for the Section 2AAA Tournament, which Ring called “one of the strongest sections in Class AAA girls golf.” It includes schools such as Eden Prairie, Chaska, Chanhassen, Minnetonka and Orono.
Hutch took sixth place last year and was one stroke out of fifth place and 10 strokes out of fourth place. The top four teams return for the second day of the tournament, and the Tigers are aiming to be among them.
“To achieve both of the conference and section goals, we’ll need to take advantage of each day to improve, focus on being confident in our strengths and growing areas for development, and use the depth of our team in competition,” Ring said.
Besides these tangible goals, the Tigers are hoping to build up their resiliency throughout the season, especially tough shots or holes. Ring hopes that stronger mental toughness will ultimately show up where it counts — on the scorecards.
“We will hopefully see the positive effects of this goal in the scores and attitudes after rounds,” she said.