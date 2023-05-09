Hutchinson’s Schweim sisters finished 1-2 to help the Tigers claim a win in their own invitational tournament Friday at Crow River Golf Club.
Elle Schweim was medalist, carding a 78, while sister Claire was just a stroke behind. Hutchinson’s Addison Longie finished fifth with an 87.
Those scores propelled Hutchinson to a team total of 339, which gave the Tigers a 15-stroke cushion over runner-up Delano’s 354 in the 10-team field.
The meet closed a busy week in which the Tigers competed in four meets. Hutchinson traveled May 1 to Burl Oaks Golf Club, May 2 to Baker National Golf Club for a Wright County Conference meet, and Thursday to the Litchfield Invitational.
The Tigers were scheduled to play in a WCC meet Monday at Dahlgreen Golf Course in Chaska, then return Friday for another WCC meet at Dahlgreen. The regular season winds up Monday, May 15, with a Wright County Conference meet at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
The Tigers play in the Section 2AAA Meet May 30-31 at Ridges at Sand Creek.