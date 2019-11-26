A determined effort by senior Alex Hantge was not enough to keep the Hutchinson girls hockey team’s winning streak alive Tuesday night. The Tigers lost 4-3 to Willmar in overtime, ending a spree of five straight wins to open the season.
The Cardinals got off to a quick start, scoring the first two goals within five minutes of the opening period, but Hantge kept the Tigers close all game with a hat trick. She scored a goal in each period, tying the game up early in the second and again late in the third period to force OT.
Although the Tigers took the first shot on goal, the Cardinals struck first with the game-winning goal a little more than a minute into the extra period.
Hutchinson (5-1) took its first loss of the season into Thanksgiving break and will have to wait a week for its next opportunity at a win. The Tigers play at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Orono for their first Wright County Conference game of the year.
Willmar 4, Hutchinson 3 (Nov. 26)
Hutchinson .. 1 1 1 0 — 3
Willmar …….. 2 0 1 1 — 4
Scoring Summary
First period: 1. W—Bailey Olson (unassisted) 2:10; 2. W—Madison Garberding (Mya Monson) 4:39; 3. H—Alex Hantge (unassisted) 10:47
Second period: 4. H—Hantge (unassisted) 2:59
Third period: 5. W—Nina Dawson (unassisted) 4:21; 6. H—Hantge (unassisted) 10:34
Overtime: 7. W—Garberding (Olson) 1:04
PP: Hutch 0/3; Willmar 0/4
Shots: Hutch 35 (15-9-10-1); Willmar 39 (12-16-10-1)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 35/39; W—Bryton Carlson 32/35