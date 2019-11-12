Hutchinson was just the better team Tuesday when it blasted Marshall 8-2 in its home opener at Burich Arena.
The Hutch Tigers rolled all game, scoring multiple goals in each period and outshooting the Marshall Tigers 49-16. Despite all the scoring, it took awhile for Hutchinson to warm up in the first period, but once it did it stayed hot.
After 12 minutes of scoreless hockey to start the game, Madison Seifert was fed from Alex Hantge right in front of the net to give the Tigers their first goal of the game.
Hutchinson started to hit its stride after that, scoring three more goals in the period from Laina Berthiaume, Britta Johnson and Ellie Peterson.
The team continued to extend its lead in the second period with a goal from senior Sabrina Tracy, who was shielding her defender off from just below the blue line and blew the shot right past the goalie.
“It feels good, but overall it’s a good team goal,” Tracy said of her score. “That’s our team model, if we score the team scores”
Five minutes later, Seifert scored her second goal of the game and fifth of the young season to put Hutch up 6-0 less than half way through the second period. Despite the big lead and younger players getting ice time, the Tigers kept their foot on the gas and never let up.
“We left some shifts on the ice,” head coach Marc Telecky said. “That’s totally expected second game of the year. ... But at the same time that was the same message to the team in the locker room ... make sure that the things we didn’t do well tonight in stretches, whether it was four minutes or six minutes, we need to correct that. We can’t take shifts off regardless of what the score is.”
Marshall scored its first goal exactly seven minutes after Seifert, and it added another early in the third period, but that was all Hutch goaltender Hannah Ladwig allowed.
Hutchinson picked its goalie up by getting those goals back. Miranda Piehl scored shortly after Marshall, and Tracy scored her second of the night at the 11-minute mark for the final.
The Hutch players have so far bought into coach Telecky’s system, and the result is a 2-0 start. The team continues to grow each day and cheer each other on.
“It helps each other when teammates hype each other up and get each other excited to play,” Peterson said.
Hutchinson is on the road for the rest of the month, and its next game is 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when it plays River Lakes at Paynesville Arena.
Hutchinson 8, Marshall 2 (Nov. 12)
Hutchinson... 4 2 2- 8
Marhshall.... 0 1 1- 2
Scoring Summary
First period: H-Maddie Seifert (Alex Hantge) 12:16; H-Laina Berthiaume (Hailee Martin) 14:05; H-Britta Johnson (Sabrina Tracy, Hantge) 15:40; H-Ellie Peterson (Ellie Campbell, Paige Telecky) 16:39
Second Period: H-Tracy (Johnson) 0:54; H-Seifert (Berthiaume) 5:53; M-Kaitlyn Timm (Kalyn DeVlieger) 12:53
Third Period: M-DeVlieger (Timm) 4:51; H-Miranda Piehl (Campbell) 6:35; H-Tracy (Hantge) 11:00
PP: Hutch (0/1); Marshall (0/1)
Shots: Hutch 49 (15-19-15); Marshall 16 (0-8-8)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 14/16; M—Emma Klenken 41/49