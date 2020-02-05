Hutchinson's girls hockey team closed out its regular season with a 3-2 victory over Dodge County. With the win, the Tigers finished the regular season with an 18-7 overall record. They were also 9-4 in the Wright County Conference, finishing third in the WCC standings.
Following the game it was announced that the Tigers are the No. 2 seed in the Section 2A playoffs. They'll host Waconia at 7 p.m. Thursday in Burich Arena for the first round.
Although anything can happen in playoffs when it's do-or-die, Hutchinson's route to the finals is a favorable one.
In two games this season against Waconia, the Tigers have outscored them 17-0. Hutchinson can't take anything for granted, but a loss to the Wildcats would be a tremendous disappointment.
In the other half of the bracket are New Ulm and Minnesota River, two more teams the Tigers have beaten this season. The Tigers toppled Minnesota River 8-2 in early December and beat New Ulm 5-2 back on Jan. 20.
In the top half of the bracket is the No. 1 seed, Mound Westonka. The White Hawks have a bye in the first round and will take on the winner between the No. 4 seed, Delano/Rockford, and No. 5 seed, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato. The White Hawks finished second in the conference standings and were rated No. 6 in the Jan. 29 state rankings, so barring an upset they're a good bet to reach the finals.
Hutchinson has been led all year offensively by senior captain Alex Hantge. She leads the team in goals (26) and assists (26) and is tied for 38th in the state in total points (52). Senior Britta Johnson and junior Maddy Seifert, both of whom scored 20 goals this season, are also key players on offense, as is Sabrina Tracy who netted 16 goals.
In the net, goalie Hannah Ladwig will look to help carry the team during its postseason run. Last year Ladwig allowed only four goals in three games during the playoffs. She's 22nd in the state in goals allowed per game and 26th in save percentage and she put together a good last month of the season. Although the team went 7-5, three of those losses were against top-ranked teams Holy Family Catholic, South St. Paul and Mound Westonka.
This is the second part of the season for high school sports. While it's the beginning of the end for some, for a select few it's a chance to to go down in history as a team that qualified for the state tournament.
The Tigers will find out which road they're on beginning Thursday.