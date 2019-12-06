Britta Johnson’s hat trick helped the Hutchinson girls hockey team get its Wright County Conference season off to a good start Tuesday with a 4-2 win over Orono.
The Tigers and Spartans traded goals in the first period, with Orono striking first, but Johnson scored her first of three goals just nine seconds later. When Orono scored again on a power play later in the period, Laina Berthiaume netted a goal about a minute later.
The score remained tied at two through the second period, but in the third Johnson added two more goals to her big night to power the Tigers to victory. Goalie Hannah Ladwig also had a good game in the crease, saving 41 shots to keep Hutchinson alive.
After five games and nearly a month on the road, Hutchinson (6-1, 1-0 WCC) is back home Friday when they host Waconia at 7 p.m.
Hutchinson 4, Orono 2 (Dec. 3)
Hutch … 2 0 2 — 4
Orono … 2 0 0 — 2
Scoring Summary
First period: 1. O—Iyla Ryskamp (Kaeli Koopman, Molly Martini) 7:18; 2. H—Britta Johnson (Alex Hantge) 7:27; 3. O—Martini (Sydney DeCubellis, Grace Bickett) 13:22, PP; 4. H—Laina Berthiaume (Ellie Campbell, Maddy Seifert) 14:45
Second period: No goals
Third period: 5. H—Johnson (Sabrina Tracy) 11:12; 6. H—Johnson (Tracy)
PP: Hutch 0/1; Orono 1/3
Shots: Hutch 36 (12-10-14); Orono 43 (12-15-16)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 41/43; O—Anna Lisle 32/36