Hutchinson scored three goals in a four-minute span of the second period, then held on for a 5-3 win over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato in the Section 2A semifinals Saturday at Litchfield Civic Arena.
The Tigers, 12-14-1, advance to the section championship game, where they will play No. 1-seeded Mankato East, 19-6-0, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
The section semifinal was the third meeting of the season between Hutchinson and LDC. The first meeting in January saw the teams tie 2-2, while LDC gained a 3-1 win in the latest meeting, Jan. 24 at Burich Arena in Hutchinson.
The third-seeded Tigers didn’t look like underdogs in the least, however, as they came out fast, taking a 2-0 in the first period on goals by Addison Longie and Audrey Hanson. The second score came on the power play, the first of two special teams goals for Hutchinson.
But LDC rallied, getting a goal from Brynn Lund just 15 seconds before the close of the first. Krista Tormanen brought the Dragons even with a power play goal at 2:20 of the second period.
Less than four minutes later, though, Hutchinson took control of the game with its three-goal outburst, leading off with its second power play goal of the game, this one by Kohle Fitterer at 5:43.
Longie got her second goal of the game at 7:28, and Jolynn Hauan made it 5-2 at 9:23 of the second period.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato attempted to rally back, getting its second power play goal of the game from Camryn Iverson with 6:24 to go in the third to pull within 5-3. That’s as close as the Dragons would get, however, despite a furious pace and pulling their goalie for an extended period late in the game to get the extra skater.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato had a 16-3 shots-on-goal advantage in the third period, and finished the game with a 39-23 advantage, but Tigers goaltender Kaiden Fitterer stood tall, turning away 36 shots to earn the win.
It ensured the Tigers’ remarkable postseason turnaround will continue. Hutchinson entered the section tournament on a three-game losing streak and had lost six of eight to close the season.
But after a 4-0 win over Mankato West to open the section tournament, and the 5-3 win Saturday, the Tigers are just one win from the state tournament.
Hutchinson and Mankato East met previously this season, with East taking a 6-2 win Jan. 5 at Burich Arena.
Brent Schacherer is publisher of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.