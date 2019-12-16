Hutchinson’s girls hockey team took the No. 5-ranked Mound Westonka Redhawks to overtime Thursday for a chance to show the Tigers belong in the conversation as one of the top teams in Class A.
The Tigers showed heart with a third-period comeback to push the game into extra time but lost 3-2.
“Our girls worked extremely hard,” head coach Marc Telecky said. “To lose that game (against Mound Westonka) in the last 46 seconds, it’s one of those games where I thought we carried the play for the second, third and overtime. They got a break towards the end there. Hats of to their kids and hats off to our kids, it was just a great game for all parts.”
Despite falling short, Hutchinson bounced right back Saturday with a 3-0 win over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato in Wright County Conference action, beating one of the top goaltenders in the state in Avery Stilwell. For the Tigers (9-2, 3-1 WCC), it was their third shutout of the season.
The Tigers outshot the Dragons 59-15, including 35 shots in the first two periods, but only had one goal from Marlee Harlander to show for it.
“I told the girls that we just got to keep getting pucks in front of the net,” Telecky said. “Make sure we put a lot of pressure on (Stilwell) and create as much traffic in front of her as possible and hope we get a few behind her. We knew what we were up against, and I’m proud of the girls for staying with it.”
Hutchinson broke through in the third period. Britta Johnson scored six minutes into the period to put the Tigers up 2-0, and Alex Hantge added the final cherry on top with a goal late in the period.
Even after a another solid game offensively and defensively, the team is not satisfied and knows it must continue its mentality and have all players remain on the same page.
“We just need to continue to work as a team,” junior forward Maddie Seifert said. “Not just one player doing all work.”
The Tigers were scheduled to play New Prague Tuesday in another conference game, and then it is scheduled to hit the road for a game at 7 p.m. Thursday against Mankato East. Then the team has some time off to rest during the holidays before it gets back into the season in January.
Hutchinson 3, Litchfield 0 (Dec. 14)
Litchfield ...... 0 0 0 — 0
Hutchinson... 1 0 2 — 3
Scoring Summary
First period: H—Marlee Harlander (Ainsela Jensen, Laina Berthiamume) 4:17
Second Period: No goals
Third Period: H—Britta Johnson (Berthiamume, Alex Hantge) 5:41, H—Hantge (Sabrina Tracy, Johnson) 15:36
PP: Hutch (2/5); Litch (0/3)
Shots: Hutch 59 (22-13-24); Litch 15 (3-7-5)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 15/15; L—Avery Stilwell 56/59