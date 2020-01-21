Monday began a grueling run of eight games in 12 nights for the Hutchinson girls hockey team. Despite a slow start, the Tigers (14-4) earned a 5-2 win over New Ulm to begin the stretch on a good note.
Hutchinson came out flat in the first period and fell behind 1-0 to the Eagles. From then on, though, the Tigers dominated.
“Our first period was a little bit shaky,” junior Ellie Campbell said. “They beat us in that one. But I think we had a great team effort to finish it in next two periods to get the win.”
Trailing 1-0, Hutch adjusted its defensive zone in the second period and did a better job of picking off pucks and not allowing New Ulm time in their zone.
“In the locker room we talked about it,” senior Laina Berthiaume said of the adjustments. “On the ice it slowly got better. We communicated and found each other.”
With the defense working, Hutchinson's offense began to click. Maddy Seifert tied the game up with a quick goal early in the period off the rebound from a Campbell shot.
The Eagles took the lead back just two minutes later, but that was the last time they scored as Hannah Ladwig finished with 22 saves.
Alex Hantge tied the game up again with a goal a minute later, and then Campbell netted the game-winner on a backhand shot from a slick feed by Seifert.
“We had just gotten into the zone and we were starting our forecheck,” Campbell said. “So Maddy was beneath the goal line and she just passed it out and I just backhanded it. It went five-hole. It's a lucky shot, but it went in.”
The Tigers added two more goals in the third period, including a short-handed goal by Berthiaume and another goal by Sabrina Tracy.
“It was surprising,” Berthiaume said of her goal. “I just hit it at the goalie and it went behind the net and I watched it trickle in. I was debating whether to shoot and get off or not, and it just worked out. Saw that she froze and I just went.”
The win was a key victory against a section rival and a big boost for the Tigers, especially after last season's playoffs.
“They were the ones that knocked us out in sections one year," Berthiaume said. "So all of us seniors remember that and hold a grudge, and it's a competitive game. It proved to us that we can get pucks in the net and go.”
The win also showed Hutchinson can make adjustments during games and be successful, which is another key to beating good teams and having long postseason runs.
“That's one of the things I was really proud of the girls today,” head coach Marc Telecky said. “When we talked about some of those adjustments in the locker room they were able to make them without necessarily having to walk through a practice.”
The Tigers continued their sprint to the end of the regular season with a game Tuesday against Mound Westonka. Up next they're home at 7 p.m. Friday against New Prague and again at 3 p.m. Saturday against South St. Paul.
Hutchinson 5, New Ulm 2 (Jan. 20)
New Ulm ...... 1 1 0 — 2
Hutchinson ... 0 3 2 — 5
Scoring Summary
First period: N—Maddie O'Connor (Julia Helget, Alexa Steffl) 11:03
Second period: H—Maddy Seifert (Ellie Campbell) 2:07, N—Brooke Arneson (O'Connor, McKenna Strong) 4:11, H—Alex Hantge (unassisted) 5:14, H—Campbell (Seifert, Marlee Harlander) 9:26
Third period: H—Laina Berthiaume (Sabrina Tracy) 8:22, H—Tracy (Britta Johnson, Hantge) 14:28
PP: Hutch 0/1; New Ulm 0/1
Shots: Hutch 33 (7-10-16); New Ulm 24 (9-8-7)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 22/24, N—Ava Brenann 28/33