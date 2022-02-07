The Hutchinson girls hockey team’s regular season wrapped up Friday in much the same way as many of its games have gone this year. The Tigers were overpowered in a 7-0 loss to Mound Westonka, finishing with a 3-19-1 overall record and 0-6-1 in the Wright County Conference.
Although it wasn’t the outcome the team would have liked, at the end of the game they did what they always do — they saluted their fans in the stands and then went back to their locker room. They weren’t feeling sorry for themselves, they were looking back at how far they’ve come.
“We’ve gone through a lot of adversity with our coaching staff and everything, and I think the biggest thing it did was bring us as players closer together,” said one of the team’s two senior captains. “It gave us a purpose to keep playing and continuing to get better. We had a hard schedule, but I’m really proud of how we’ve kept going and went into every game as best we can.”
Piehl was referring to the team’s former head coach and three assistant coaches who resigned during the middle of the season, citing “personal and professional” reasons.
Despite the obstacles, the young Hutchinson team has made some progress. The Tigers earned their third win of the season against Minnesota River in late January, and although Friday’s game was a loss, it was still better than the 9-0 loss to Mound on Dec. 30.
“We’ve always prepared saying we can do this no matter how good the (opponent) is,” senior captain Ellie Petersen said. “We have to keep saying we need to work our hardest and do everything we can.”
But the team isn’t just looking back, it’s looking forward to the start of a new season — the Section 2AA playoffs.
Despite their record, the Tigers earned the No. 4 seed and will host Waconia, the No. 5 seed, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Burich Arena in the first round of playoffs. That’s in part thanks to their 3-2-1 record against section rivals. No. 3 Minnesota River will also play No. 6 Mankato West on Thursday, while No. 1 Mankato East and No. 2 Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato have first-round bye.
It’s not unreasonable to believe the Tigers could make a run all the way to the finals, but they’ll need to play their best.
Hutchinson beat Waconia 5-2 earlier this year and also had wins against Minnesota River and Mankato West. If the Tigers win Thursday, they’ll play at 7 p.m. Saturday at All Seasons Arena in Mankato against the top seed. Mankato East beat them 5-2 back in late December.
The section final is 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the high seed’s arena. If the Tigers make it all the way and face LDC, they’ll know they’ve lost 4-1 and tied 4-4 to the Dragons.
So regardless of what has happened since November, the Tigers are putting that out of their minds and focusing on their new season, hoping they can surprise the section.
“I think we’re really looking forward to it because we can say we’re starting off fresh,” Petersen said. “It’s like a whole new season we can work our hardest for.”