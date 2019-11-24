Hutchinson’s girls hockey team continued it’s white-hot start with two more wins this past weekend during a road trip north.
On Friday the Tigers traveled to Detroit Lakes and earned a 7-0 win, the team’s first shutout of the year. Hutch outshot the Lakers 50-10 and Tigers goalie Hannah Ladwig stopped all 10 shots that went her way.
The offense got an early start and never let up. Ellie Bock, Hailee Martin and Miranda Piehl scored goals in the first period. Alex Hantge and Britta Johnson added goals in the second, and Laina Berthiaume and Johnson scored two more in the third for the final score.
Saturday’s game against Fergus Falls started closer, but the Tigers again scored each period for a 5-1 win.
Hantge put Hutch on the board with a goal 10 seconds into the game, but Fergus Falls tied it up with its only goal of the night. Marlee Harlander scored the game-winner late in the first period, and then Sabrina Tracey, Ainslea Jensen and Hantge scored to add to the lead.
Hutchinson’s 5-0 start this year is its best in at least a decade, and the Tigers have done it by spreading the puck around. Fourteen players already have points this season and 12 have goals. The Tigers have outscored opponents 31-11 and taken 75 more shots on goal.
Hutchinson’s next game is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Willmar Civic Center, and then it takes a break for Thanksgiving before returning next week and opening its Wright County Conference schedule at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in Orono.
Hutchinson 5, Fergus Falls 1 (Nov. 23)
Hutchinson .. 2 1 2 — 5
Fergus Falls ….. 1 0 0 — 1
Scoring Summary
First period: 1. H—Alex Hantge (Britta Johnson) 0:10; 2. FF—Maddie Hunter (unassisted) 7:36; 3. H—Marlee Harlander (Johnson) 10:17
Second period: 4. H—Sabrina Tracy (Johnson, Ellie Campbell) 8:57, PP
Third period: 5. H—Ainslea Jensen (Hailee Martin, Laina Berthiaume) 6:50; 6. H—Hantge (Tracy) 11:42
PP: Hutch 1/4; Fergus Falls 0/1
Shots: Hutch 23 (7-9-7); Fergus Falls 23 (8-10-5)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 22/23; FF—Ana Jyrkas 18/23
Hutchinson 7, Detroit Lakes 0 (Nov. 22)
Hutchinson ….. 3 2 2 — 7
Detroit Lakes … 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
First period: 1. H—Ellie Bock (Britta Johnson, Sabrina Tracy) 5:25; 2. H—Hailee Martin (Ellie Campbell, Ainslea Jensen) 11:11; 3. H—Miranda Piehl (Jensen, Johnson) 14:30
Second period: 4. H—Alex Hantge (Ellie Peterson) 7:00; 5. H—Johnson (Hantge) 12:00
Third period: 6. H—Laina Berthiaume (unassisted) 7:02; 7. H—Johnson (Paige Telecky) 11:38, SH
PP: Hutch 0/4; Detroit L 0/4
Shots: Hutch 50 (19-15-16); Detroit L 10 (3-3-4)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 10/10; DL—Leah Honer 43/50